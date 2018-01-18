Philanthropy
Longtime Nonprofit Leader Steps Down
JFCS of the Suncoast CEO emeritus Rose Chapman recently retired. Chapman, who led the nonprofit for 25 years, grew the organization from a staff of three with a $200,000 budget to a staff of 115 in 27 locations in six counties with a budget of more than $8.7 million. The nonprofit today offers 26 programs in seven areas—youth, seniors, cancer support, Jewish healing, counseling, veterans and families—and serves 29,600 people each year.