How to Prepare for Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma closes in on the Virgin Islands, and mandatory evacuations begin taking place in the Keys, us locals are waiting with bated breath to see what path the storm ultimately takes. You can see current models on the National Hurricane Center's website; the NHS calls Irma a "potentially catastrophic" storm with current maximum sustained winds at a whopping 185 mph, and gusts even higher.

If you're making your hurricane plans and are staying in town, the City of Sarasota has some helpful tips to make sure you’re prepared:

Have enough water and food to last at least three days.

Fill your car’s gas tank, in case an evacuation notice is issued.

Bring in anything that can be picked up by the wind, such as patio furniture.

Fill any prescriptions.

Plan ahead for your pets.

Consider storing extra water in containers available in the home (i.e. water bottles, pots and pans)

Learn where the nearest shelter is located.

Monitor local media and city social media for evacuation notices, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Stay safe, everyone.