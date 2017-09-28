  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

The World Rowing Championships continue with a Sunset on the Bay party at the Van Wezel and lots, lots more.

By Ilene Denton 9/28/2017 at 12:20pm

Sunset On the Bay at the Van Wezel

Sept. 30

Join World Rowing Championship athletes and visitors from around the world at this free and festive sunset party on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, with music by Yesterdayze and the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. 

World rowing a6bw1m

The World Rowing Championships continue through Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park.

Image: Courtesy Nathan Benderon Park

World Rowing Championships Continue

Through Oct. 1

The World Rowing Championships continue at Nathan Benderson Park through Sunday. All kinds of festivities for onlookers are planned for each day, including interactive fun with the Circus Sarasota folks Friday and Saturday. Here’s our handy guide to the big event.

Enrich bistro bradenton dining fine restaurant dinner table pass 59391 1024x683 zyow8r

Dine to the Nines Restaurant Week starts Oct. 2.

Image: Shutterstock

Eat Like a Local Restaurant Week

Oct. 2-15

More than four dozen top local restaurants, members of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurant alliance, invite you to “dine to the nines” with specially priced breakfasts, lunches and dinners during the inaugural Eat Like a Local restaurant week. Everything’s priced from $9 to $49. See the menus and more at eatlikealocal.com/restaurantweek

Historic trolley tour r3i2a6

Sue Blue leads monthly downtown historic trolley tours.

Image: Courtesy Historical Society of Sarasota County

First downtown historic trolley tour of the season

Sept. 30

Want to learn more interesting tidbits about the Sarasota of yesteryear? Historian Sue Blue leads the first downtown historic trolley tour of the season Saturday, sponsored by the Historical Society of Sarasota County, departing from the Crocker Memorial Church on 12th Street. $30. Reservations are required; click here for details.

Pioneer Homestead Party at Historic Spanish Point

Sept. 30

And Historic Spanish Point pulls out all the stops for the 150th anniversary of the Webb family’s homestead, which sits on the 30-acre living museum. Its Pioneer Homestead Party Saturday evening will feature music by Dennis Brock, food from Green Apple Catering and a cash bar. The party originally was scheduled for the weekend Hurricane Irma hit. Reservations are required; get details here.  

American Littoral Society sunset/moonlight kayak trip at Caspersen Beach

Oct. 4

The Sarasota chapter of the American Littoral Society, a nonprofit dedicated to stewardship of our nation’s bays, hosts regular guided kayak trips on local waters. Its newest adventure, a sunset/moonlight kayak trip at Caspersen Beach Park, takes place next Wednesday. All kayak equipment is provided. $20 for ALS members; $25 for nonmembers. Advance reservations are required; call guide John Sarkozy at (941) 966-7308.

Natl geographic 50 greatest photographs rzez6k

National Geographic's 50 Greatest Photographs.

Image: Courtesy South Florida Museum

National Geographic's 50 Greatest Photographs

Sept. 22-Jan. 18

Armchair traveler alert: South Florida Museum showcases 50 iconic photographs from National Geographic’s nearly 130-year-old publishing history in an exhibit that takes you behind the scenes to explain how the photographers captured their subjects. On display through Jan. 18.

