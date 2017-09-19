  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

La Dolce Vita

Seven Delicious Italian-Inflected Confections

It's amore with these sweet treats.

By Marsha Fottler 9/19/2017 at 4:30pm

Shutterstock 222066790 cp1ino

Image: Shutterstock

Pino's Tiramisu 

Expertly prepared, the tiramisu at Pino’s has been on every menu at every restaurant that chef has owned going back 25 years. The lady fingers soaked in real espresso are imported from Italy, and so is the high-quality mascarpone cheese. Pino’s creamy, smooth, layered custard dessert is light but has structure and wonderful texture. There’s a dusting of cocoa atop each piece, along with a flurry of shaved dark chocolate. $7.95. 

Caragiulos Nutella Cheesecake

At family-owned Caragiulos, the dolce section of the menu makes choice difficult, because everything looks wonderful. But the Nutella cheesecake with Oreo crust, creamy layers of light and dark and a bit of toasted hazelnut and fresh whipped cream on top is a sure winner. A decoration of fresh fruit and a cookie add to its allure. $7.50. 69 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-0866.

Chianti's Bread Pudding

Regular guests at Chianti know about Josie’s bread pudding with caramel sauce, and they sometimes order it to go because, heated in the toaster oven (never the microwave) the next morning, it makes a comfort-food breakfast. This is a sweet, dense, extravagant bread pudding that starts with the essential: great bread—in this case, croissants. In the restaurant, it comes with ice cream. $7.95. 

Angelo's Bananas Foster

At his eponymous Italian restaurant, Angelo’s, chef/owner Angelo DiFiori does a Mediterranean version of Bananas Foster composed and flambéd tableside for heightened dessert drama. Besides the bananas, Angelo’s fruity Italian riff includes figs and strawberries under the traditional liqueur-infused sumptuous satiny glaze. Served over ice cream. $12. 

Toasted Almond Tiramisu at Cafe BarBosso

Chef Joe DiMaggio’s recipe for Toasted Almond Tiramisu at Cafe BarBosso comes from his Italian grandmother, who made it for her family only on holidays. It’s a traditional preparation for this custard coffee-flavored dolce, but some ingredients are different—almond biscotti, Frangelico (hazelnut and herb liqueur), angel cake and a little lemon for brightness.

Filed under
dessert
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Barbosso

$$ Italian 5501 Palmer Crossing Circle

     

Angelo's

$$$ Italian 6115 S. Tamiami Trail

This Italian restaurant took over the former Russian House Space on the South Trail. The space has been given a sleek update, and now features two dining roo...

Editor’s Pick

Caragiulos

$$ Italian 69 S. Palm Ave.

At Caragiulos, which is the ideal neighborhood pizza-pasta place where Italian vintage movie posters are the theme, mama still makes her own small-batch lemo...

Editor’s Pick

Pino's at Paradise Plaza

$$$ Italian 3800 South Tamiami Trail

Classic Italian fare prepared with innovative flair by master European chef Pino Luongo.

Related Content

Don't Want None Unless You Got Bundts, Hon

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens on Fruitville Road

07/19/2017 By Megan McDonald

Summer Scoops

Cool Off at These Six Local Ice Cream Parlors

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week - 11/16/16

11/16/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Gimme S'more

Try These Gourmet Takes on a Classic S'more

08/01/2016 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Taste of the Pacific NorthWest, National Key Lime Pie Day, and Other Local Dining Events

09/20/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

La Dolce Vita

Seven Delicious Italian-Inflected Confections

09/19/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Rowing Repast

Polo Grill and Bar Among Caterers for 2017 World Rowing Championships Athletes

09/19/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Irma

Paying it Forward After Hurricane Irma

09/14/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Behind the Scenes

Protecting The Ringling's Art During Irma

09/20/2017 By Alice Murphy

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

09/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

World Rowing Championships a Go After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

In the Glow with Style Maven Elisabeth Waters

09/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Gardening

Is Your Yard Suffering Post-Irma Blahs?

09/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Fall Plant Fair Season Beckons

09/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

09/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Private Peninsula in Oyster Bay

09/07/2017 Photography by Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

09/07/2017 With Kortnee Gonzalez

Good Neighbors

Arlington Park Comes Together for Porchfest

09/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Irma

Barancik Foundation Contributes $374,000 to Help With Irma Recovery

09/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Sarasota County Opens "Comfort Stations" to Help Locals Recharge from Irma

09/14/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Social Media App Nextdoor Kept Neighbors Connected During Hurricane Irma

09/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Holing Up at the Aloft Sarasota During Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Susan Burns

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe