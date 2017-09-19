Fall Plant Fair Season Beckons

Last year's Selby Gardens Members Day and plant sale. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

The slight dip in temperature has us thinking about sprucing up our yard. Here are some upcoming fall plant fairs:

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Member’s Day is Saturday, Nov. 4; after a 9 a.m. welcome and state-of-the-Gardens report by executive director Jennifer Rominiecki, members (now numbering more than 12,000 households, by the way) are invited to browse a selection of plants for purchase before the plant sale opens to the general public at noon.

Master Gardeners

Sarasota’s Master Gardeners program, sponsored by the University of Florida extension service, hosts its annual fall gardening fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Twin Lakes Park. Knowledgeable master gardeners will be on hand to offer free advice, plus thousands of plants will be for sale.

Sarasota Garden Club

Thousands of Florida-friendly plants—everything from crotons to fruit trees—will be available for purchase at the Sarasota Garden Club’s big, big Garden Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Palma Sola Botanical Park

The Palma Sola Botanical Park in northwest Bradenton unfortunately has canceled its annual plant fair set for October. The park was hit by a double whammy this summer—first Tropical Storm Emily that grazed the property in late July, then Hurricane Irma in mid-September. No new date has been set, but you can check back here.

Sarasota Succulent Society

And keep Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018 on your radar; that’s the date of the Sarasota Succulent Society’s next big sale at its lushly planted headquarters tucked away in a residential neighborhood in north Sarasota. They promise bargain prices on lots of unusual succulents, and educational programs, too.