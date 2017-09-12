  1. News & City Life
Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

Sarasota's Loren Mayo thought she was taking a group on a relaxing, rejuvenating fitness retreat to St. Martin. What wound up happening was a nightmare.

By Megan McDonald 9/12/2017 at 10:59am

21430289 10159374812920387 3704469820220639380 n 1 s46ypk

Post-Irma devastation in St. Martin.

Image: Loren Mayo

Sarasota-Manatee dodged a bullet when Hurricane Irma hit as a Category 2 hurricane—not the Category 3-4 storm with the six to 10 feet of storm surge that was initially predicted. But the Caribbean islands and the Florida Keys weren't as lucky. Gov. Rick Scott spoke of crippling damage in the Keys and warned of a "long road" to recovery, and an official told The New York Times that 95 percent of St. Martin was destroyed. 

Lorenannmayoportrait2 etprjl

Loren Mayo

Image: Courtesy LuxeFit

One Sarasotan, Loren Mayo, was in St. Martin when Irma hit. Mayo, the co-owner of LuxeFit, a boutique wellness travel company, was on the Caribbean island with five other Americans for one of LuxeFit's fitness retreats when Irma roared ashore as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds.

"The storm started when it was pitch black outside, so we could only hear it, and the sound was like a freight train," she recalls. When the sun finally came up, she says, there was an eerie blue light and the rain and wind were so strong that the railing from the balcony from the room above them fell and hung by a single wire, swinging back and forth in the wind and threatening to crash into Mayo's room. Her glass balcony doors were ready to shatter.

"We were terrified," she says.

At that point, Mayo and her group locked themselves into their bathroom until the eye of the storm passed over the island and the second half of the hurricane roared through. "It was a bit weaker, but we could still hear the same terrifying sounds outside," Mayo says.

Once the storm passed, she and her group took a walk down the street, shocked at the damage they saw. Roofs had been ripped from buildings, cars were flipped upside down with bumpers torn off, and buildings were flattened. The devastation was total; at least four deaths have been reported.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families who are now homeless," Mayo says. "This picturesque island is now an absolute disaster."

21430488 10159374812905387 6472501095246730644 n 1 rdsdsv

Irma's winds were so strong that they flipped cars.

Image: Loren Mayo

And Mayo's adventure didn't end when the storm did: because of the damage to the island and the airport, flights have been suspended indefinitely. She and her group were stranded for five days before help arrived on the island in the form of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

"It has been five days since Hurricane Irma hit us. Five days since we had running water. Five days since we have taken a shower that doesn't consist of baby wipes. It is currently 87 degrees inside our room. Last night I fell asleep with a water bottle full of ice on my back," Mayo wrote on Facebook. "But they've just called American hotel guests to load buses that will take us to the airport. There's no certainty that we'll make it on a plane, but we'll damn well try. We're only allowed one small bag and everything else will be donated to the St. Martin Red Cross. We have absolutely no idea where we'll end up. But the bus has air conditioning!"

Even after she arrived at the Princesse Juliana Airport, for a nerve-wracking few hours Mayo wasn't sure if she'd be able to get on the military plane that landed there. Hundreds of people queued up at the airport, all as storm-weary and emotionally battered as she was. To make matters worse, Hurricane Jose loomed in the background, threatening St. Martin with even more devastation.

21463141 10159386048360387 3796822879048012300 n mndvsf

Hurricane Jose loomed in the background as Mayo and others stuck in St. Martin tried desperately to get out.

Image: Loren Mayo

"José is coming for us and we are stuck outside. No filter. This is real. Someone get us to the front of the line quick so we can get the hell out of here!" Mayo wrote on Facebook.

Then, good news: Mayo and her group were able to board the C130 plane and were transported to San Juan, Puerto Rico. After five days in the heat, without water or air conditioning, real food, hot water and cool air never felt so good. "Is it considered wasting water if I missed five days of showers and take three today?" Mayo wondered on social media. 

21557949 10159386519915387 2118780562026361750 n rigljp

A C130 military plane waiting to get Americans out of St. Martin.

Image: Loren Mayo

But it's not a happy ending yet. As of Sept. 11, Mayo was still in Puerto Rico, trying to find a flight back to the States in the wake of Irma's path of destruction through South Florida. Miami International Airport remained closed as of Tuesday night due to damage, and Mayo's original flight was cancelled. Her story's not over—but right now, she's grateful to be alive. 

