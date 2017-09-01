  1. Fashion & Shopping
Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

Find out why the brand Three Floor is on the lips of fashion insiders, models and bloggers alike.

By Heather Dunhill 9/1/2017 at 9:54am

8. boulevard dress 952 im3c5q

Image: Courtesy Three Floor

Fashion insiders, models and bloggers are whispering the name Three Floor as one of the next of the emerging labels you've gotta know. Maybe it's the laid-back, luxe aesthetic, or unexpected detailing. Maybe it's the dramatically feminine silhouettes that still feel effortless. Whatever "it" is, this London-based brand has been spotted on fashion notables like Kendall Jenner, Jamie Chung and Alessandra Ambrosio. And you can find it locally at Saks Fifth Avenue

Yvonne dtvsod

Yvonne Hoang

Image: Courtesy Three Floor

Three Floor creative director Yvonne Hoang found a bit of time in her pre-Fashion Week frenzy to make time for us to learn more about the brand, current trends and her fave look from the fall collection.  

For those new to the name Three Floor, how would you describe your brand?

We're based in London and we cater to all closet chameleons with diverse designs and unexpected detailing. From feminine silhouettes to dramatic styles, Three Floor produces an eclectic collection. Each piece is inspired and designed to impart a lasting impression. 

Since Fall is right around the corner, tell us what to expect from the season?

Fall ’17 has just launched online, and includes dainty cotton-blend Guipure and Chantilly lace in garments with an exceptional level of detail. The color palette is a combination of grape, navy and copper highlights that set an autumnal tone.  

What big trends we should be on the lookout for?

Billowing sleeves and flashes of opacity.

42.klick dress 945 zbkrvl

Image Courtesy of Three Floor.

Image: Courtesy Three Floor

What inspiration informs your design aesthetic for a collection?

Fabric is a huge factor, alongside rediscovering artists that often inspire our color palettes.  

26. incrowd top 970 precision skirt 971 k9y4jj

The Incrowd top and Precision skirt. 

Image: Courtesy Three Floor

It’s always tough to play favorites, but was there a particular look you fell for once you saw it on a model?

The Incrowd top and Precision skirt combination is one that is so versatile. The silhouette is very flattering, plus there's the textured fabrics and just the right amount of coverage. Also, they can be worn separately—bonus! 

