Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Free Family Day with Selby Gardens, Florida Studio Theatre and Sarasota Opera; Mote’s full moon kayak trip and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/31/2017 at 9:46am

Selby gardens kids families shot ev0mnn

Family fun at Selby Gardens.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Family Day at Florida Studio Theatre, Selby Gardens, Sarasota Opera

Sept. 2

Make your onstage debut with FST, go on an interactive safari with Selby Gardens and sing out with gusto with the Sarasota Opera—it’s free, hands-on fun for the whole family at the inaugural Family Day celebration sponsored by these three cultural institutions, all happening at Florida Studio Theatre. Check out the workshop schedule here.   

Labor Day Weekend with Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Sept. 2-4

Half-off admission for all children at Sarasota Jungle Gardens this Labor Day weekend—that’s $6.50 plus tax Saturday-Monday for kids 4-16 to enjoy the bird and reptile shows, feed a flamingo or two and explore the jungle trails. (BTW, children 3 and younger are always free.)

Mote Full-Moon Kayak Paddle

Sept. 6

Mote Marine Laboratory kicks off its fall full-moon kayak paddles Wednesday evening. These 90-minute guided paddles are a fun way to learn about the sea life in Sarasota bay. Twenty-four-hour advance registration required; details here

Comedy Lottery

Sept. 2

Laugh it off at FST Improv’s Comedy Lottery Saturday night. Twelve lucky audience members get to pick the evening’s themes, and the talented comedy troupe will improvise them on the spot. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Englewood Pioneer Days parade

Sept. 4

If you’re hankering for some homespun fun, the 61st annual Englewood Pioneer Days parade kicks off on Dearborn Street at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Beach Party-Englewood Style.”   

