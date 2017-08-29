New Bravo Restaurant Opens in Sarasota Thursday

The bar area at the new Sarasota Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen Image: Courtesy Chrissy Cox

Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen is coming to Sarasota: The restaurant opens in the Westfield Siesta Key mall on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Bravo is part of the Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc., which operates both Bravo Cucina Italiana and its sister chain, Brio Tuscan Grille, which has a location at Sarasota's University Town Center mall. The new Bravo will serve fresh pastries and coffee in the morning, as well as lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekend.

The menu will offer items such as a double-stacked burger with white cheddar and a shaved vegetable salad for lunch, a crispy fish sandwich with Sriracha and grilled Branzino for dinner, and avocado toast and shrimp and grits for brunch. The bar will serve cocktails like a spicy mango tequila or a cucumber basil gimlet, or you can pick from the list of 30 wines and local craft beers.

The new Bravo is located at the Westfield Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more info, check out the website or call (941) 316-0868.