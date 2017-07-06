Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

Selfie Courtesy of Shannon Rohrer-Phillips.

I'm convinced that Shannon Rohrer-Phillips secretly owns a super hero cape. For nearly 25 years, this social entrepreneur and advocate has dedicated her life to defending and protecting at-risk women, children and families. She's also an active member of The Smith Club of Sarasota, Asolo Repertory Theatre Outreach Committee and the Gulf Coast chapter of UN Women. Oh, and did we mention she co-founded Bradenton's Visible Men Academy with her husband, Neil Phillips? And she's also the mother of two active young boys, too. See what I mean about the cape?

Here, Shannon shares how a fully-engaged modern woman keeps her glow.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

As a working mother of two school-aged boys, my morning routine has to be quick and efficient. I start with my cleanser, and then apply Isdin Ultralight 50 Sunblock followed by BeautyCounter Dew Skin tinted moisturizer. I lean towards a natural and neutral palette with a light lipstick and nude eye shadows, so my make up bag essentials are Smashbox Photo Filter powder foundation and Matte Exposure palette, Nars lip gloss in Chelsea Girls and the classic Maybelline Great Lash mascara.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

I grew up in Coastal Maine where, like so many women, my mother was a natural beauty. She epitomized the "less is more philosophy," wearing almost no makeup and a classic blonde bob. Her closet was full of LL Bean, J. Crew and Talbots. She spent an enormous amount of time skiing, boating, hiking and birding. She also loved casual entertaining, and I have fond memories of my parents hosting large lobster parties complete with bibs, music and dancing in our living room. My mother taught me that being an active, nature-loving woman was beautiful.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I spend a lot of time working on my mind, body and spirit. As I’ve matured, I realize that investing in my health and happiness is one of the greatest gifts I can bring to my family, my work and the universe. I exercise regularly, drink lots of water, eat well 85 percent of the time, spend time with my girlfriends, write, pray, dance and seek out as many deep belly laugh opportunities as possible. I also binge watch Saturday Night Live regularly for laughter therapy. My mantra is work hard, play hard, love hard, and rest hard.

Any treatment that you outsource?

Unfortunately last spring I had my first skin cancer experience. Thankfully it was early stage, and Dr. Elizabeth Callahan and her amazing team at SkinSmart Dermatology took care of me each step of the way. I’m at SkinSmart all the time now for clinical and cosmetic services and it’s become one of my happy places. For my hair styling and highlights I go to Nuovo Salons. I love their Aveda products and salon vibe. I also get massages 3-4 times a month at Massage Envy to relax and reduce stress.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I’m completely obsessed with BeautyCounter products. Not only do I love the way my skin looks and feels since I’ve started using BeautyCounter, but also I appreciate that as a company, they ensure all of their ingredients are safe and their products are healthy (check out their “never list” at beautycounter.com). Before bed I use the Nourishing Cream Cleanser, followed by the Nourishing Night Cream and Rejuvenating Eye Cream. I then slather on liberal amounts of the Citrus Mimosa body butter. Another nighttime skincare must is 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I’m a huge aromatherapy fan and wear perfume, body oil or scented lotion every day. My signature fragrance is Ysatis de Givenchy, which I’ve been wearing since the 1990’s when I discovered it as an exchange student in Paris. I also love Isis Fragrance Oil by the Goddess Line. It’s strong and feminine essential rose/white floral oil that easily fits in my cosmetic bag, and makes me feel goddess like all day long!

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

I’d say lack of confidence and not being true to yourself. Every woman has a unique style and spirit. We need to connect with our inner beauty and strength every day, and radiate it out to the world.

More women should…

Protect their skin at an early age; laugh more, worry less; and find, celebrate and share their joie de vivre!