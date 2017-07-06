  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

Heather Dunhill talks to modern entrepreneur and mom Shannon Rohrer-Phillips about her beauty regimen.

By Heather Dunhill 7/6/2017 at 9:00am

Fullsizerender d6chnf

Selfie Courtesy of Shannon Rohrer-Phillips.

I'm convinced that Shannon Rohrer-Phillips secretly owns a super hero cape. For nearly 25 years, this social entrepreneur and advocate has dedicated her life to defending and protecting at-risk women, children and families. She's also an active member of The Smith Club of Sarasota, Asolo Repertory Theatre Outreach Committee and the Gulf Coast chapter of UN Women. Oh, and did we mention she co-founded Bradenton's Visible Men Academy with her husband, Neil Phillips? And she's also the mother of two active young boys, too. See what I mean about the cape? 

Here, Shannon shares how a fully-engaged modern woman keeps her glow.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

As a working mother of two school-aged boys, my morning routine has to be quick and efficient. I start with my cleanser, and then apply Isdin Ultralight 50 Sunblock followed by BeautyCounter Dew Skin tinted moisturizer. I lean towards a natural and neutral palette with a light lipstick and nude eye shadows, so my make up bag essentials are Smashbox Photo Filter powder foundation and Matte Exposure palette, Nars lip gloss in Chelsea Girls and the classic Maybelline Great Lash mascara.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

I grew up in Coastal Maine where, like so many women, my mother was a natural beauty. She epitomized the "less is more philosophy," wearing almost no makeup and a classic blonde bob. Her closet was full of LL Bean, J. Crew and Talbots. She spent an enormous amount of time skiing, boating, hiking and birding. She also loved casual entertaining, and I have fond memories of my parents hosting large lobster parties complete with bibs, music and dancing in our living room. My mother taught me that being an active, nature-loving woman was beautiful.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I spend a lot of time working on my mind, body and spirit. As I’ve matured, I realize that investing in my health and happiness is one of the greatest gifts I can bring to my family, my work and the universe. I exercise regularly, drink lots of water, eat well 85 percent of the time, spend time with my girlfriends, write, pray, dance and seek out as many deep belly laugh opportunities as possible. I also binge watch Saturday Night Live regularly for laughter therapy. My mantra is work hard, play hard, love hard, and rest hard. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

Unfortunately last spring I had my first skin cancer experience. Thankfully it was early stage, and Dr. Elizabeth Callahan and her amazing team at SkinSmart Dermatology took care of me each step of the way. I’m at SkinSmart all the time now for clinical and cosmetic services and it’s become one of my happy places. For my hair styling and highlights I go to Nuovo Salons. I love their Aveda products and salon vibe. I also get massages 3-4 times a month at Massage Envy to relax and reduce stress.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I’m completely obsessed with BeautyCounter products. Not only do I love the way my skin looks and feels since I’ve started using BeautyCounter, but also I appreciate that as a company, they ensure all of their ingredients are safe and their products are healthy (check out their “never list” at beautycounter.com). Before bed I use the Nourishing Cream Cleanser, followed by the Nourishing Night Cream and Rejuvenating Eye Cream. I then slather on liberal amounts of the Citrus Mimosa body butter. Another nighttime skincare must is 7-8 hours of sleep each night. 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I’m a huge aromatherapy fan and wear perfume, body oil or scented lotion every day. My signature fragrance is Ysatis de Givenchy, which I’ve been wearing since the 1990’s when I discovered it as an exchange student in Paris. I also love Isis Fragrance Oil by the Goddess Line. It’s strong and feminine essential rose/white floral oil that easily fits in my cosmetic bag, and makes me feel goddess like all day long! 

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

I’d say lack of confidence and not being true to yourself. Every woman has a unique style and spirit. We need to connect with our inner beauty and strength every day, and radiate it out to the world. 

More women should…

Protect their skin at an early age; laugh more, worry less; and find, celebrate and share their joie de vivre! 

Filed under
in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Sarasota Dynamo Renee Phinney Talks Beauty

04/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

06/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 6-12

07/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

New Dog Days Theatre Heats Up This Summer

07/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Circus Days

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

07/05/2017 By Ilene Denton

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

06/30/2017

Things to Do

Find an Activity

06/30/2017

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe