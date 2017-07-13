Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

Complot/Escena, performing at the FST Improv Festival. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

July 13-15

They’re back to liven up your summer, those 23 clever improv comedy troupes from across the country appearing in Florida Studio Theatre’s ninth annual Improv Festival. That’s three days of nonstop comedy—35 performances in all—including the off-Broadway hit, BLANK! The Musical, perennial fave troupes North Coast and Available Cupholders, and our own FST Improv. Another audience favorite, Improv Boston, will stick around an extra week for shows Friday and Saturday nights, July 21 and 22, and workshops July 17-20.

The Blue-Eyed Bettys Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

July 18-Aug. 20

Contemporary bluegrass is coming back to Florida Studio Theatre’s summer cabaret series with The Blue-Eyed Bettys—that’s Daniel Emond on banjo, Sarah Hund on fiddle and Ben Mackel on guitar. The trio’s powerful vocals, three-part harmonies and gift for gab are a hit with FST-goers.

SoulRCoaster Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

July 16

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll when the high-energy band, SoulRCoaster, plays this month’s Garden Music Concert at Selby Gardens.

Kristofer Geddie Image: Courtesy Venice Theatre

July 13-14

Venice Theatre’s summer cabaret series continues with its popular director of diversity, Kristofer Geddie, performing Broadway songs with his own special beat.

Bello Nock Image: Feld Entertainment

Through July 29

Just two more weeks to catch Bello Nock’s hair-raising circus show at the Historic Asolo Theater; IncrediBello! runs through July 29. An hour-long version of the 90-minute show he performed on Broadway, it’s equal parts comedy and gasp-inducing daredevilry, and great summertime fun for children of all ages.