Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

SoulRCoaster plays Selby Gardens, the Improv Festival returns to FST and more.

By Ilene Denton 7/13/2017 at 11:47am

Fst improv festival complot escena nzhjp8

Complot/Escena, performing at the FST Improv Festival.

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

FST Improv Festival

July 13-15

They’re back to liven up your summer, those 23 clever improv comedy troupes from across the country appearing in Florida Studio Theatre’s ninth annual Improv Festival. That’s three days of nonstop comedy—35 performances in all—including the off-Broadway hit, BLANK! The Musical, perennial fave troupes North Coast and Available Cupholders, and our own FST Improv. Another audience favorite, Improv Boston, will stick around an extra week for shows Friday and Saturday nights, July 21 and 22, and workshops July 17-20.

Fst blue eyed bettys akufwp

The Blue-Eyed Bettys

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

The Blue-Eyed Bettys

July 18-Aug. 20

Contemporary bluegrass is coming back to Florida Studio Theatre’s summer cabaret series with The Blue-Eyed Bettys—that’s Daniel Emond on banjo, Sarah Hund on fiddle and Ben Mackel on guitar. The trio’s powerful vocals, three-part harmonies and gift for gab are a hit with FST-goers.    

Soulrcoaster iogqw3

SoulRCoaster

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens’ Garden Music Concert: SoulRCoaster

July 16  

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll when the high-energy band, SoulRCoaster, plays this month’s Garden Music Concert at Selby Gardens.

Kristofer geddie kwsx8i

Kristofer Geddie

Image: Courtesy Venice Theatre

Kristofer Geddie “Broadway My Way”

July 13-14

Venice Theatre’s summer cabaret series continues with its popular director of diversity, Kristofer Geddie, performing Broadway songs with his own special beat.

02.5 bello stage copy ix8hjz

Bello Nock

Image: Feld Entertainment

IncrediBello!

Through July 29

Just two more weeks to catch Bello Nock’s hair-raising circus show at the Historic Asolo Theater; IncrediBello! runs through July 29. An hour-long version of the 90-minute show he performed on Broadway, it’s equal parts comedy and gasp-inducing daredevilry, and great summertime fun for children of all ages.  

