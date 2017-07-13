Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19
SoulRCoaster plays Selby Gardens, the Improv Festival returns to FST and more.
FST Improv Festival
July 13-15
They’re back to liven up your summer, those 23 clever improv comedy troupes from across the country appearing in Florida Studio Theatre’s ninth annual Improv Festival. That’s three days of nonstop comedy—35 performances in all—including the off-Broadway hit, BLANK! The Musical, perennial fave troupes North Coast and Available Cupholders, and our own FST Improv. Another audience favorite, Improv Boston, will stick around an extra week for shows Friday and Saturday nights, July 21 and 22, and workshops July 17-20.
The Blue-Eyed Bettys
July 18-Aug. 20
Contemporary bluegrass is coming back to Florida Studio Theatre’s summer cabaret series with The Blue-Eyed Bettys—that’s Daniel Emond on banjo, Sarah Hund on fiddle and Ben Mackel on guitar. The trio’s powerful vocals, three-part harmonies and gift for gab are a hit with FST-goers.
Selby Gardens’ Garden Music Concert: SoulRCoaster
July 16
Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll when the high-energy band, SoulRCoaster, plays this month’s Garden Music Concert at Selby Gardens.
Kristofer Geddie “Broadway My Way”
July 13-14
Venice Theatre’s summer cabaret series continues with its popular director of diversity, Kristofer Geddie, performing Broadway songs with his own special beat.
IncrediBello!
Through July 29
Just two more weeks to catch Bello Nock’s hair-raising circus show at the Historic Asolo Theater; IncrediBello! runs through July 29. An hour-long version of the 90-minute show he performed on Broadway, it’s equal parts comedy and gasp-inducing daredevilry, and great summertime fun for children of all ages.
Selby Gardens' Garden Music Concert
