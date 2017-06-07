  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

We Got the Meat

Chef Judi's Picks for the Best Burgers and Steaks in Town

Chef Judi shares her favorite spots for steaks and burgers.

By Judi Gallagher 6/7/2017 at 1:37pm

Burger scsbsj

Where's your favorite place to grab a burger?

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

I love burgers. I mean, I really love burgers. Give me a juicy, medium-rare burger with cheddar melting down the sides and a thick slice of Vidalia onion, and I am just giddy.

When I was a pre-teen, and still a very picky eater, my mom would make me blade steak or a hamburger for breakfast. I loathed cereal and eggs, and was fortunate to have that type of mom who said, "As long as it doesn’t have sugar in it, I will make it for you.”

I grew up in Manchester, Conn., where Shady Glenn cheeseburgers are an institution. Seriously! To this day, when I meet people in Sarasota from Connecticut, especially if they went to UConn, we salivate remembering the crispy cheese curled atop a frozen burger patty.

Today, we can get bison burgers wrapped around lettuce (S’Macks) and double cheeseburgers without the bun (Burger Fi). That's a healthier choice, and I do try to keep my newly dumped weight off by avoiding the buns, but make no mistake, if you serve me a monster juicy burger on a buttery brioche bun (Made)--or  even better, with truffle fries (Libby’s)--I just wanna start break dancing.

Then there are steaks. Give me something big thick and juicy. Rib eyes and porterhouses for this one. Filet mignon is just too lean for me. After a long hiatus, I ventured into Fleming’s, and sure enough the bone-in ribeye seared to a juicy perfection is still my calling card when dining out. Ruth’s Chris also teases me with sliders and a bone-in NY strip sizzling with butter--yes, yes, yes.

When Sean Murphy from the esteemed Beach Bistro recently presented me with a seared steak sandwich with foie gras, demi-glace and béarnaise on a sweet Hawaiian roll, well, I nearly got down on my knees and wept--I felt like I'd achieved culinary nirvana.

So, as I head over to the Butcher Block for ground beef and hand-cut porterhouse steaks, and The Fresh Market for steak kabobs and prime rib to grill on the Big Green Egg this weekend, I know our carnivore celebration is destined to be oh-so juicy. 

What's your favorite steakhouse or burger spot? (And for even more local burger goodness, don't miss our July "Best Burgers" issue.)

Filed under
steak, burgers
Show Comments
In this Article

The Butcher’s Block (Butcher Shop)

$$$ 3242 17th St.

Way more than just a steak ’n’ chicken shack, this store offers difficult-to-source meats like venison, goat and rabbit, plus off-the-beaten-path selections ...

Editor’s Pick

Beach Bistro

$$$$ New American 6600 Gulf Drive

A fine dining destination set right on the Gulf of Mexico, this intimate, award-winning restaurant is known for showstoppers like Bistro Bouillabaisse and Death by Foie Gras.

Editor’s Pick

Ruth's Chris Steak House

$$$$ Steakhouse 6700 S. Tamiami Trail

This renowned restaurant offers steaks seared to perfection and sizzling when they hit your table, as well as seafood, lamb chops, chicken and seasonal vegetables.

Editor’s Pick

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

$$$ Steakhouse 2001 Siesta Drive

Classic steakhouse fare, inventive small plates, an award-winning wine list and one of the best happy hours in town.

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Cafe + Bar

$$ New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Cafe + Bar has a fashionable, big-city energy and is always bustling.

Editor’s Pick

Made

$$$ New American, Southern 1990 Main St., #112

The acronym stands for “Modern American Delicious Eats,” and that’s what you’ll find at Made, opposite Hollywood 20 on Upper Main Street.

BurgerFi

$ Burgers 257 N. Cattlemen Road, $90

BurgerFi, a Florida-born chain, wins the beef wars thanks to using grass-fed beef with no hormones, steroids or antibiotics and energy-conserving design stra...

Related Content

Date Night

At CineBistro, Food Plays a Starring Role

05/17/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Article

Are Capital Grille's Burgers Worth the Price?

03/12/2015 By Judi Gallagher

High Steaks

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

01/23/2017 By Judi Gallagher

High Steaks

Revisiting Ruth's Chris Sarasota

08/22/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

1:57pm By Katherine Flanders

We Got the Meat

Chef Judi's Picks for the Best Burgers and Steaks in Town

1:37pm By Judi Gallagher

Egg-ceptional

Recipe: How to Make Caesar's Deviled Eggs from Muse at the Ringling

06/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Restaurant News

Rosemary District's Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar to Close

06/05/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

The Players Promise "Sizzle" with a Summer Series of Shows

2:41pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

A Sneak Peek at the Ringling's Eternal Offerings Exhibit

2:09pm By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

9:44am By Ilene Denton

The Countdown Begins

Bradenton Blues Festival 2017

06/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Claws Out

A New TV Show Set in Manatee County Tackles Sex, Drugs and Beauty Products

06/05/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Kicks Off Summer Season with Burt and Me

06/05/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

4:39pm By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Residences Condo is May’s Highest Residential Sale

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Preview

A Sneak Peek at Lakewood Ranch’s Newest Village, Waterside

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hart’s Landing, Weekday Morning

06/01/2017 By John Pirman

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe