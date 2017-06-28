Great Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebrate the Holiday Weekend

The fireworks displays in Southwest Florida are hard to beat. Image: Shutterstock

We've rounded up some great spots for you to view the fireworks in Sarasota and surrounding areas this Fourth of July and during the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July Holiday Weekend at Nathan Benderson Park

Kick-off the holiday weekend with an event at Nathan Benderson Park put on by Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates. There will be water activities including kayaking and paddle boarding, games, music, food vendors and more beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free. More information here.

All American Cookout at Selby Gardens

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Selby Gardens with a cookout overlooking Sarasota Bay on July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be all-American favorites from the grill and drinks for purchase, children’s activities, live music by Soulrcoaster and fireworks. More information here.

Fireworks Display Over Sarasota Bay

Watch the annual Fireworks Spectacular over Sarasota Bay beginning at 9 p.m. on July 4. The best viewing is at Bayfront park, or on a boat anchored in the water in the bay.

Fireworks at Siesta Key

Enjoy the annual Siesta Key fireworks display on the beach beginning around 9 p.m. on July 4. The display will just north of the volleyball courts, so the best views are from Crescent Beach, on the Gulf or from the Intracoastal waterway.

Fireworks in Venice

The Venice fireworks display is set off from the South Venice Jetty just after sunset. The best place to see this spectacular display is anywhere along Venice Beach, Nokomis Beach, from a boat on the Gulf or in the Intracoastal waterway. The Crow's Nest Marina Restaurant, adjacent to the South Jetty, offers prime fireworks viewing, and is offering holiday menu specials.

Freedom Fest Parade on Longboat Key

This annual parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 4 at town hall on Longboat Key. Come wearing red, white and blue and decorate your bike or wagon to be in the parade. Pets are welcome too. There will be activities, food and drinks and children’s games in Bicentennial Park next to the town hall. More information here.

Fireworks at the Sandbar on Anna Maria Island

The 31st Annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held shortly after dusk on July 4, under the Sandbar’s wedding and special events pavilion located next to the restaurant. VIP Party Packages are available for purchase featuring prime seating and dinner prepared by the restaurant’s culinary team. More information here.

Anna Maria Island Fourth of July Parade

The Anna Maria Island Privateers are hosting their annual Fourth of July Parade spanning the island from Coquina Beach to North Anna Maria City Pier. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4.

Fireworks Display in Bradenton

Come watch the annual fireworks display over the Manatee River just after dark around 9 p.m. The best views are from both sides of the Manatee Riverwalk.