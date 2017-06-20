  1. News & City Life
Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

The eighth annual competition will take place November 10-13, 2017.

By Megan McDonald 6/20/2017 at 10:45am

2016 1st place sneak peek clgrf7

Sneak Peek, last year's first place winner, by Abe Waterman and Walter MacDonald.

Image: Studio F Productions

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival returns to Siesta Key Beach this year from November 10-13. 

Over the course of four days, twenty-four sand sculptors from all over the world will compete for first place in the competition, including last year's Crystal Classic champs, Abe Waterman and Walter MacDonald, whose Sneak Peek (pictured above and below) wowed the judges in 2016. 

Sneak peek ukwg1p

Image: Studio F Productions

In addition to sand sculpting, the festival will also feature live music, shopping, food and drink vendors, sand sculpting lessons, an amateur competition and an educational area for little ones. This year, the festival will also be open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with live music by Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul on Friday and One Night Rodeo on Saturday. There'll also be a party tent, and the sculptures will be lit up in the evening. 

For more info, including a schedule, advance ticket sales and parking passes, click here. In the meantime, here's a look at some of the highlights from last year's event: 

