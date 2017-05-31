  1. Eat & Drink
National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

Including First Friday at Retrobaked and arm-wrestling for a good cause at Growler's Pub.

By Eat Beat Team 5/31/2017 at 12:56pm

18620070 1316374145098230 4420740482037984820 n s9q4mp

Retrobaked's Elvis cupcakes (banana cake with peanut butter frosting and chocolate ganache) will be available at Village of the Arts' Art Walk.

Image: Courtesy of Retrobaked

First Friday at Retrobaked

June 2

Join vegan, gluten-free bakery Retrobaked and Ray's Vegan Soul in the Village of the Arts for the monthly Art Walk. Ray's menu includes macaroni 'n' "cheese," raw tacos, kale and sweet potato salad, roasted Brussels sprouts and more; Retrobaked's lineup includes Key lime pie cupcakes, oatmeal cream pies, brownies and more. Outdoor seating is available and a Lularoe pop-up shop will also be on hand. 

Celebrate National Doughnut Day at JDub's

June 2

JDub's will be giving away free Create Bakery gifts and mini-doughnuts with your first beer purchase, while supplies last, and tapping some special-edition releases, including Breakfast Cow (a coffee imperial Porter), Hazelnut Cow (a hazelnut coffee imperial Porter) and Red Hole Sun (a red ale fermented in oak barrels). Doughnut flavors include vanilla bean with Bell Cow glaze, chocolate chip with cold brew glaze from Out and About Coffee and double chocolate with sprinkles.

Grow and Make Your Own Garden Tea 

June 2

Head to the Florida House for a lesson in how to craft your own herbal teas using a variety of herbs (as well as information on how to select, grow, harvest and dry them). Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students; crumpets will be served and each participant will receive an instruction pamphlet, a tea infuser and a sample bag of starter herbs. 

Open House Wine Tasting at Michael's On East

June 3

Join Michael’s Wine Cellar for its monthly open house wine tasting, featuring dozens of international wines. Admission is $10/person; reserve online in advance here or pay at the door when you arrive. 

Sarasota Lady Arm Wrestlers Grudge Match at Growler's Pub

June 3

The Sarasota Lady Arm Wrestlers (SLAW) return to Growler's for an arm-wrestling competition that raises money for ALSO Youth. Limited VIP seats cost $30 and include a generous bar tab from Growler's; admission is $10 at the door.

Rob Garcia and Solid Slab BBQ at Big Top Brewing Company

June 3

Big Top Brewing Company brings in live music and a food truck every Saturday--this week's lineup includes local musician Rob Garcia and barbecue from Trent Sexton's Solid Slab BBQ (read more about him here). 

Weekly Planner
