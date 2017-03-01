  1. News & Profiles
  2. City & Region

Welcome to Sarasota, Texas

See an Error in Our Hometown Paper? Maybe the Blame Lies 943 Miles Away

The Herald-Tribune's copy editing is now mainly done in Austin, Texas.

By Rich Rescigno 3/1/2017 at 12:13pm Published in the March 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Articleillustration v3 rfplhw

Image: Rob Jones

In the summer of 1967, I landed my first journalism job, as a reporter for The Hudson Dispatch, a small newspaper in Union City, N.J. The Dispatch—now long dead—had some virtues, but accuracy wasn’t always among them. That became clear the day it ran an editorial denouncing local political corruption, an evergreen topic in the Garden State.

The editorial writer, evidently a student, but not an ardent one, of ancient lore, sought to embroider his arguments by evoking the image of Diogenes, the Greek cynic famed for carrying a lantern in the daylight, in search of an honest man. Instead, he identified the lantern carrier as Aladdin. The error eluded the editors, but not the readers who mockingly cited it in phone calls to our newsroom. The staff was astounded. Who knew that anyone in Hudson County, N.J., had heard of Aladdin, let alone Diogenes?

Mistakes have always been a bane of journalism. (I’m referring to inadvertent ones, not to those purposely planted, as in today’s fake news stories.) But for decades, newspapers had a bulwark against them: the copy desk.

This was manned by editors tasked, in essence, with protecting readers from receiving, and writers from generating, misinformation and mangled prose. Historically, copy editors, the best of whom were steeped in knowledge of arcana like the population of Latvia and the name of Julius Caesar’s mother, checked “facts” they suspected weren’t factual, wrote headlines and captions, corrected grammar, smoothed out sentences and ferreted out errors of logic or omission (such as failing to identify the victimized store in a robbery story).

These days, there’s little time for that because those editors do many other jobs, often related to their employers’ websites. And as print publications are pummeled financially by shrinking readerships and ads lost to online rivals, the final lines of defense are thinning.

When budgets shrink, the copy desk is among the bean counters’ favorite targets for layoffs. Says David Sullivan, a Philadelphia Inquirer assistant managing editor who is vice president of the American Society of Copy Editors: “The question always is: Do we cut back on content, which at least we can sell ads against, or do we cut back on the attention we give to that content?”

The answer is evident to anyone who gets an early print edition of The New York Times, Wall Street Journal or Sarasota Herald-Tribune, which often feature misused or dropped words, repeated sentences or paragraphs, misleading headlines or other foul-ups.

One tactic to trim costs, much favored by news chains such as GateHouse Media, the Herald-Tribune’s owner since 2015, is to fire local copy editors and instead rely on a central editing hub.

Thus, the Herald-Tribune’s copy editing, along with that of some 120 other daily newspapers, is now mainly done in Austin, Texas. That makes it more probable that a story might contain errors of place, because an editor 943 miles away is unlikely to know Sarasota’s geography. More important, hubs are under pressure to work very, very quickly; a former GateHouse executive once said that copy editors’ role “is to move copy as they get it,” meaning in minutes. Perhaps that’s why mistakes seem to have increased in the Herald-Tribune in the GateHouse era. Three typical examples from 2016, all involving headlines, which seem particularly challenging for the Austin crew: 

“Lead your investments like Gen. Lee led battle” appeared above a Sept. 22 stock-market column urging investors to emulate elements of Ulysses S. Grant’s Civil War strategy.

“Cowboy’s Gregory not facing suspension” topped a July 28 sports brief that began “Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory is facing a longer suspension over another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.” (And, to boot, it should have been “Cowboys’,” not “Cowboy’s.”)

“Shiffrini wins World Cup slalom” ran above a Dec. 12 item recounting a victory by U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Maybe the “i” was added because the race was in Italy.

Mistakes like these might seem petty, but served up frequently, they undermine the credibility of a publication like the Herald-Tribune, even though, in my view, it’s among the nation’s best small-city newspapers.

As Rick Edmonds, the Poynter Institute’s media business analyst, puts it: “People have the reaction that, if you can’t spell my neighbor’s name right, or you’re dishing up these jumbled stories, why should I believe the rest of it?”

Calls and emails to the Herald-Tribune and GateHouse seeking comment for this article weren’t returned. But two of the newspaper’s writers say the deterioration in copy editing is dismaying. Says one: “It’s embarrassing.”

And persistent, as a story published on the first day of 2017 showed:

“Security costs for county will rise” said a subhead in the article on the Trump presidency’s likely impact on the town and county of Palm Beach, where the winter White House is. However, nothing about this was in the story, which was reprinted from the Palm Beach Post. In the original, the pertinent section is in the final three paragraphs. Because the piece was too long for the space the Herald-Tribune had allotted to it, something had to go, and someone simply trimmed it from the bottom.

Not a thoughtful solution, but certainly a quick one that kept the copy moving.

Financial journalist Rich Rescigno is a frequent contributor to Sarasota Magazine.

Filed under
writing, sarasota herald-tribune
Show Comments

Related Content

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Gossip Girl

Remembering Marjorie North

03/01/2016 By Bob Plunket

Article

Only in Sarasota: Herald-Tribune Headquarters, Main Street

03/01/2014 Illustrations by John Pirman

Limelight

Best of Sarasota 2016 Party (Part 2)

04/26/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Words of Wisdom

Historian David McCullough Enlightens and Entertains at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

03/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: March 2-8

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

All Sewn Up

This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

Employment Recruiter Doug Warrington Helps a Local Youngster Thrive

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Circling Back

Two Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Members Call Our Region Home

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Home & Real Estate

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Revival of the Fittest

The Next Great Sarasota Neighborhoods

03/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Lakewood Ranch Notches Highest-Ever Resale at $4.6 million

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

News & Profiles

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO