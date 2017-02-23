Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

Drumroll, please: TripAdvisor has rolled out its 2017 list of the 25 best beaches in the United States, and our own Siesta Key Beach ranks No. 1.

TripAdvisor's list is compiled using user ratings and reviews; more than 5,000 people have weighed in proclaiming their love for Siesta Key Beach. A sample review says the beach is "pristine...never seems to end. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again." Other users laud its "white sand with easy access," "laid-back vibe," "great shelling" and "colorful accommodations."

Last year, work was completed on a huge renovation that included new walkways, manicured play areas, a broad, paved esplanade, an elevated concession stand and a rearranged parking lot. And in May of last year, Mobi-Mats—ADA-rated roll-out pathways—were placed on the beach, making it easier for users of wheelchairs, beach carts and strollers, as well as pedestrians, to access it.

Just another reminder that we really do live in paradise.