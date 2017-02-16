  1. Blogs
Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

Here's to keeping up that New Year's fitness resolution--and the looks that will help you kick some asphalt.

By Heather Dunhill 2/16/2017 at 8:00am

You made a New Year's get-fit resolution...and it's mid-February. If you're still getting your workouts in, I applaud you!  

And I'm also here to say that you don't have to bench your style at the studio door, and it's time to treat that new bod to some new gear. So I've rounded up a few local finds to get you moving in the right direction. Call it fashion motivation.

2 summer haze claudius h 300dpi cmyk zrtkmu

Image: Courtesy ic! berlin

First, a dependable pair of sunglasses are a must for outdoor activities--I'm loving these screwless, interlocking, hinged sunglasses by ic! berlin. High-quality materials such as sprung stainless steel, organic acetate and 3D printing--or a combination of the three--make these sunglasses virtually indestructible. It's no surprise they've become favorites of such A-listers as Alicia Keys, Brad Pitt and the late Prince.

Find them locally at Soto Optical.  Prices range from $479-$600

1 billie jacket 148 rhonda legging 128 161121 jml lk03 139 uari2i

Image: Courtesy J. McLaughlin

American brand J.McLaughlin, known for its chic, coastal style, has launched a new athleisure collection that's an instant classic and ready for any workout. I have this striped jacket & love it. I'm especially fond of the interior mesh pocket that's perfect for my iPhone.

Find these pieces at J.McLaughlin: left, Billie Stripe jacket, $148, and Rhonda legging, $98; right: Rhea top, $98, and printed Rhonda legging, $128.

Shot15 lab 308 610 124 iihach

Image: Courtesy Lotus

Leave it to Harmoni at Lotus to suss out another need-to-know cool brand from Cali.  This one, called Tee Lab, is created for layering; every piece is 100% cotton and cut so that it works with everything else in the line, whether layered or alone. 

Find the line Lotus. Top, $115; leggings: $100.

Picmonkey collage 4 eatj7u

Image: Courtesy T. Georgiano's

Always playfully sophisticated, Kate Spade New York brings its signature style to Beyond Yoga. For an elevated look, pair this pullover, with a bow back detail, with floral leggings. 

Find Kate Spade x Beyond Yoga at T.Georgiano's. Top, $149; leggings, $110.

Picmonkey collage zyncty

Image: Courtesy Titika

Here's a fitness brand to put on your radar: Titika Active Couture. You're gonna see me allllll over town in these two pieces, especially together. The lightweight jacket is just right. In addition to inside and side pockets, it has a back mesh pocket for larger-than-your-smartphone carry-alongs. The Lycra leggings are a second-skin fit and I love the back pocket details...so chic to wear anywhere. 

Buy at titikaactive.com: Kizzie II performance jacket, $108; Lucky high-waisted leggings, $78.

Picmonkey collage 3 lthzdd

Image: Courtesy Lululemon

We all need a little support during a workout. I'm loving the criss-cross design of this Lululemon lycra sports bra--it will layer nicely under that Kate Spade New York x Beyond Yoga pullover above. 

Find at Lululemon:  Energy bra, $52; Wunder Under Crop III leggings,  $88.

Picmonkey collage 2 jlpqtt

Image Courtesy of KiraGrace

KiraGrace has your go-to, love-every-day, hero piece, black legging staple. What's so fab about a standard pair? First, the four-way stretch offers some lovable, huggy-comfy compression with moisture-wicking fabric. And second, it flatters all bods, from athletic to curvy. Be sure to check out the effortless long--yes, long for those of us who don't favor cropped--racerback tank, too. It's constructed with a poly/tencel/spandex fabric blend for a silky-soft feel, so easy you don't even have to think about it.

Find these pieces at KiraGrace :: Long racer back tank in gray, $68; Glamour Goddess high-waist yoga tight, $98. 

