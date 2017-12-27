  1. Fashion & Shopping
The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

What could be more luxe than velvet?

By Heather Dunhill 12/27/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Once reserved for royal robes, velvet is sensual and plush, yet cozy and comfy, too. This must-touch fabric is all the rage right now, adding a regal touch to everything from men’s blazers to furniture.

Erbusco orion q6ri12

Curtain Call

The Romo Black edition ($215/yard) reimagines historical influences in a balanced blend of drama and sophistication. This luxurious velvet can be used as drapery or as upholstery. Blu Home

Sarasota home collection2 mj9kli

Blue Velvet

Elegant and romantic, the Griffin Sofa ($2,535) was inspired by the Chesterfield, with simplified tufting wrapped in a velvety-soft navy plush and an exposed-wood base in antiqued walnut. Sarasota Collection Home Store

Jrp 7082 edit eh8xh9

Sleeping Beauty

Machine washable, this Lili Alessandra pre-washed luxury velvet bedding (starting at $550) is available in six soothing colors. Decorative pillow options and sheeting available in all colors. Melange Home

Velvet boot tgiorgianos afutwx

Walk This Way

Form and function are not mutually exclusive in these take-me-out booties ($230). Nice, too, that the eye-popping bouquet of florals was created especially for T. Georgiano’s

22273 wx1311 m copy 1 ontzxx

 

 

Blazer of Glory

An unexpected alternative to the men’s classic black blazer, the Ludlow ($298) is a richly colored velvet with a rakish-shawl collar, all wrapped in a modern silhouette. J.Crew

505381956 1 tabletop oz1jbu

Soft Scent

Splash on a bit of Byredo’s Velvet Haze eau de parfum ($150). This gender-neutral, earthy fragrance with notes of ambrette, coconut water, patchouli, cocoa absolu and wild musk was inspired by the countercultural movement of the 1960s. Barneys.com

Pecky tlyewr

Power Seat

Made in North Carolina, the Verellen Paola Wing Chair ($6,315) is certain to be the place where cool conversations are had. Custom upholstered in olive velvet with custom welt detail and waxed walnut base with metal legs. Pecky

Editor’s Pick

Pecky

100 Central Ave., Suite 1026

European linens by S.D.H., William Yeoward crystal frames, Simon Pearce hand-blown glass, Christopher Spitzmiller ceramic glazed lamps, original artworks and...

Editor’s Pick

T. Georgiano's

Apparel 1409-B First St.

Do what you love in life in comfort and style; that's the philosophy at this boutique., which epitomizes cool-gal style. Owner Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart prov...

Editor’s Pick

Melange Home

64 S. Palm Ave.

Heather Weisenborn carries designer brands Yves Delorme, Sferra, Ann Gish, Juliska, Arte Italica and more. From custom monogrammed towels to hostess gifts, t...

Editor’s Pick

The Sarasota Collection Home Store

622 Central Ave.

Owners Marcus and Pam Anast offer transitional designer home furnishings with a refined elegance. The pair’s passion for reinterpreting classics with edgy fl...

Editor’s Pick

Blu Home

1830 S. Osprey Ave.

Interior designer Chelsea Dunbar opened her furniture and home accessories showroom—think on-trend and unusual transitional to contemporary pieces—last fall ...

