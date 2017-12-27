Trend Report: Velvet

Once reserved for royal robes, velvet is sensual and plush, yet cozy and comfy, too. This must-touch fabric is all the rage right now, adding a regal touch to everything from men’s blazers to furniture.

Curtain Call

The Romo Black edition ($215/yard) reimagines historical influences in a balanced blend of drama and sophistication. This luxurious velvet can be used as drapery or as upholstery. Blu Home

Blue Velvet

Elegant and romantic, the Griffin Sofa ($2,535) was inspired by the Chesterfield, with simplified tufting wrapped in a velvety-soft navy plush and an exposed-wood base in antiqued walnut. Sarasota Collection Home Store

Sleeping Beauty

Machine washable, this Lili Alessandra pre-washed luxury velvet bedding (starting at $550) is available in six soothing colors. Decorative pillow options and sheeting available in all colors. Melange Home

Walk This Way

Form and function are not mutually exclusive in these take-me-out booties ($230). Nice, too, that the eye-popping bouquet of florals was created especially for T. Georgiano’s.

Blazer of Glory

An unexpected alternative to the men’s classic black blazer, the Ludlow ($298) is a richly colored velvet with a rakish-shawl collar, all wrapped in a modern silhouette. J.Crew

Soft Scent

Splash on a bit of Byredo’s Velvet Haze eau de parfum ($150). This gender-neutral, earthy fragrance with notes of ambrette, coconut water, patchouli, cocoa absolu and wild musk was inspired by the countercultural movement of the 1960s. Barneys.com

Power Seat

Made in North Carolina, the Verellen Paola Wing Chair ($6,315) is certain to be the place where cool conversations are had. Custom upholstered in olive velvet with custom welt detail and waxed walnut base with metal legs. Pecky