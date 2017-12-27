  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberly Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

Mother, wife and HR director of Michael's On East, Kim Mancini has a real-world approach to beauty and aging gracefully.

By Heather Dunhill 12/27/2017 at 11:14am

20171226 223307 x60zjv

Image courtesy of Kim Mancini.

Image: Courtesy Kim Mancini

It's difficult for me to think that Kim Mancini needs any introduction.  But here goes: not only is she the director of human resources at Michael’s On East, and the mom of Matthew Mancini, who is currently attending New College and studying mathematical physics, Kim is also inextricably linked to the love of her life: Michael's co-proprietor Phil Mancini. 

I still remember the first time I met her more than 20 years ago. She struck me as an approachable woman whose beauty was comparable to that of Claudia Schiffer. And, all these years later she still is both, making Kim the perfect choice for our next In the Glow interview. So with that, I give you her candid take on life and beauty.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

Much to the dismay of my dermatologist, I skip the moisturizer and sun block and go straight to the makeup application. I currently use a combination of Hourglass Immaculate foundation (I believe it has an SPF, so skipping it earlier doesn’t seem so bad now), Buxom eye shadows, Nars blush and tinted Vaseline for the lips.

What did your mother teach you about beauty?

To stay out of the sun.  My mother has always been a beautiful woman and she remains young-looking to this day.  I limit my sun exposure and always wear sunblock if I’m going to the beach or doing outdoor activities.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Plenty of water.  Phil and I also try to eat clean; [foods like] organic and wild-caught fish.  The other most important thing I try to do is to keep my stress to a manageable level.  I wish I could claim yoga or meditation as my go-to stress-reliever, but it’s usually a glass of Chardonnay after a long day. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

I've tried fillers and Botox and spent days in tears because I didn’t look like myself.  Now, I get the occasional treatment from Dr. Elizabeth Callahan at Skin Smart Dermatology and use the product sparingly. 

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

My skin [tends to get] used to a certain product and I'll stop seeing results, so I switch it up to keep my skin on its game.  Currently, I’m using Rodan & Fields' Redefine line of skin care as well as the Lash Boost.  I had been using Latisse for years and just switched to the Lash Boost, and I've seen great results.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I don’t wear perfume.  Phil and I are both super-sensitive to scents.

What is the biggest beauty blunder you've made?

Where do I start?  There have been so many—the above-mentioned Botox/fillers; bad perms in the '70s; letting someone wax my brows too thin on more than one occasion; big '80s hair that I continued to rock well into the '90s; continuing to cut bangs back in after I spent years growing them out...

More women should…

Love their bodies! Eat well and exercise when you can, but don’t stress out about your figure.  You’re going to gain and lose weight, you’re going to age and things will sag and wrinkle.  It’s ok, it’s life. Be happy with your body in all its stages. Confidence is sexy.

Filed under
michael's on east, in the glow
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

Related Content

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2017

11/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

In the Glow

Equestrian, Restaurateur and Do-Gooder Jaymie Klauber Keeps it Real With Her Beauty Routine

11/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

IN THE GLOW

Vivian Kouvant on Aging Gracefully

11/02/2017 By Heather Duhill

In the Glow

Cookbook Author Lynn Elstein Shares Her Foodie Tips on Beauty

11/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Best Bites

Openings, Closings and More Restaurant News from Chef Judi

9:48am By Judi Gallagher

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Dip In

Five Great Restaurant Dips and Spreads

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Modern Sizzle

Restaurant Review: Connors Steak and Seafood

8:00am By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

8:26am By John Pirman

In the Spotlight

Michael Mendez's Star Continues to Rise at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Music by the River

A Century of American Music Comes Alive at Snook Haven

8:00am By Robert Bowden

Gallery Hopping

Some Really Big Shows are Coming to Ringling College

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 21-27

12/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

JFCS Gala

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberly Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

11:14am By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

8:43am By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

8:00am By Su Byron

Hello, Beautiful!

Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: That Old Florida Lifestyle in the Sanderling Club

11:41am By Robert Plunket

Think Small

The Tiny (Vacation) House Movement Comes to Town

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Days of Heaven

Home Tour: A Dream Retreat on Jewfish Key

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Happy New Year

Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

12/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

A New Palm Avenue Condo Project, New Models in The Lake Club and West of Trail, and More.

12/18/2017 By Staff

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

8:26am By John Pirman

Tagging Along

I Tried It: Tagging Sharks in Sarasota Bay

8:00am By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

The Ghostly Links Between Lido Key's Sandcastle Resort, the Late Leona Helmsley—and Donald Trump

8:00am By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: A Lost Chance at Lido

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Money Matters

Will You Outlive Your Money?

8:00am By Richard Rescigno

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

They Still Got Game

Senior Athletes are Redefining Aging

8:48am By David Hackett

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

8:43am By Ilene Denton

Plant Power

Want to Look Great and Live Longer? Eat Plants, Says an Oncologist

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Fountains of Youth

49 Ways to Look and Feel Younger

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

8:00am By Su Byron

Fountains of Youth

How to Look and Feel Younger

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe