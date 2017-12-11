  1. Eat & Drink
Michael's On East Honored with Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame Award

The restaurant celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

By Megan McDonald 12/11/2017 at 3:24pm

The lounge at Michael's On East.

Image: Chad Spencer

Add another bullet point to Michael's On East's long list of awards and accolades: the restaurant was named to Florida Trend's Golden Spoon Hall of Fame this month. The Golden Spoon Hall of Fame recognizes the best restaurants in Florida; winners are honored in a special section of Florida Trend's December issue.

Both Michael's On East and the Golden Spoon Awards are celebrating big anniversaries: the Golden Spoon Awards turned 50 this year, and Michael's On East is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In addition to the restaurant, which is open for lunch and dinner, Michael's also operates a thriving catering business and wine cellar.

“As we celebrated three decades of fine dining excellence this year, it’s humbling to receive this annual recognition from Florida Trend,” said Michael’s On East co-owner Michael Klauber. “While we truly value the Hall of Fame distinction, our daily focus remains every individual dining experience our guests enjoy day-to-day. It’s the dedication to the details and consistent excellence by our service and culinary teams which makes this type of award possible.” 

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

