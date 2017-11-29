Made in SRQ: Siesta Key Rum

Troy Roberts founded Drum Circle Distilling, maker of Siesta Key Rum, a decade ago, after he’d sold another business and got bored. He researched how to make rum and realized, “It’s not rocket science. You make good rum by not cutting corners.” His prize-winning liquors are produced in an industrial quadrant of north Sarasota. The company makes six different varieties with three stills that run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week. Buy some in a retail store or visit the tasting room for a tour and a sip.

The Distiller’s Reserve Solera Blend won a rare “superb” 94/100 rating from Wine Enthusiast, good enough to be included in the publication’s best-of-2015 list.