Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 5-11

Michael Mendez and Marissa Buchheit in WBTT’s In the Heights. Image: Vutti Photography

Oct. 11-Nov. 19

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, a high-energy celebration of Latino community and culture, opens Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 2017-2018 season. WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs says it “tells the story of one neighborhood of American dreamers striving for love, fortune and happiness, and reaches out to those in the audience of every background who share the same hopes.” Can’t we all use that positive message right about now?

Oct. 7

Music Compound presents this third annual festival that’s just as its name implies: craft beers, barbecue-inspired dishes by local restaurants and lots of live music. At the Farm Bureau on Palmer Boulevard.

Amernet String Quartet. Image: Courtesy New Music New College

Oct. 7

Contemporary music is building a fan base in Sarasota, in large part due to the New Music New College series, which presents five concerts by cutting-edge musicians as well as artist conversations and pre-concert talks. First up this year: the Amernet String Quartet with Rachel Calloway performing Schoenberg's String Quartet No. 2, a landmark of 20th-century music. In the beautiful bayfront College Hall Music Room.

Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Florida Studio Theatre takes families back in time to Sherwood Forest for Robin Hood, the first Children's Theatre production of the season. It’s a modern take on the classic tale, with disguises, sword fights and live music. Four Saturday morning performances through Oct. 28. And bargain alert: tickets to all four FST Children’s Theatre productions are just $20; visit floridastudiotheatre.org for the complete calendar.

Opening Oct. 6

This musical tribute to the swoon-worthy late pop star Bobby Darin (“Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” “Mack the Knife”) opens FST’s winter cabaret season. Through Feb. 4 in the Court Cabaret.

Joseph Holt, Andrew Lapp, Jonathan Spivey, Thomas Purviance and Don Bryn. Image: Barbara Banks

Oct. 7

Crazy about piano music? You’ll be in keyboard heaven Saturday evening when five pianists on five Steinway & Sons concert grand pianos bring us "Piano Grand II." Movie theme medleys, Sousa marches and light classical favorites like Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 are on the program. At the Sarasota Opera House.

Members of Moving Ethos Dance Company in "and back again." Image: Courtesy Moving Ethos

Oct. 4-7

Rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, the contemporary dance company brings an intriguing original new work to Urbanite Theatre. and back again is an “electric examination of relationships.” Five performances through Oct. 7.