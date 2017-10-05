Weekend Planner
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 5-11
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "In the Heights;" Beer, Bands and BBQ; FST Children’s Theatre and more.
In the Heights
Oct. 11-Nov. 19
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, a high-energy celebration of Latino community and culture, opens Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 2017-2018 season. WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs says it “tells the story of one neighborhood of American dreamers striving for love, fortune and happiness, and reaches out to those in the audience of every background who share the same hopes.” Can’t we all use that positive message right about now?
Beer, Bands and BBQ
Oct. 7
Music Compound presents this third annual festival that’s just as its name implies: craft beers, barbecue-inspired dishes by local restaurants and lots of live music. At the Farm Bureau on Palmer Boulevard.
New Music New College
Oct. 7
Contemporary music is building a fan base in Sarasota, in large part due to the New Music New College series, which presents five concerts by cutting-edge musicians as well as artist conversations and pre-concert talks. First up this year: the Amernet String Quartet with Rachel Calloway performing Schoenberg's String Quartet No. 2, a landmark of 20th-century music. In the beautiful bayfront College Hall Music Room.
Robin Hood
Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Florida Studio Theatre takes families back in time to Sherwood Forest for Robin Hood, the first Children's Theatre production of the season. It’s a modern take on the classic tale, with disguises, sword fights and live music. Four Saturday morning performances through Oct. 28. And bargain alert: tickets to all four FST Children’s Theatre productions are just $20; visit floridastudiotheatre.org for the complete calendar.
Mack the Knife: The Bobby Darin Songbook
Opening Oct. 6
This musical tribute to the swoon-worthy late pop star Bobby Darin (“Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” “Mack the Knife”) opens FST’s winter cabaret season. Through Feb. 4 in the Court Cabaret.
Piano Grand II
Oct. 7
Crazy about piano music? You’ll be in keyboard heaven Saturday evening when five pianists on five Steinway & Sons concert grand pianos bring us "Piano Grand II." Movie theme medleys, Sousa marches and light classical favorites like Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 are on the program. At the Sarasota Opera House.
Moving Ethos: and back again
Oct. 4-7
Rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma, the contemporary dance company brings an intriguing original new work to Urbanite Theatre. and back again is an “electric examination of relationships.” Five performances through Oct. 7.
Piano Grand II
New Music New College: The Amernet String Quartet
Beer Bands & Barbeque
