  1. Features
  2. Season Preview 2017-18

Machine Dreams

Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling

Curator Matthew McLendon discusses the exhibit, which has been in the works for nearly four years.

By Kay Kipling 10/30/2017 at 4:40pm Published in the November 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Master 1950 4b7a6120 k9lxxd

The Dress That Eats Souls, artist's studio, work in progress, segment 1950s

Image: Toni Dove

It takes a long time to bring a new museum exhibition to fruition. Just ask Matthew McLendon, formerly of The Ringling and now director of the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, about the show Toni Dove: Embodied Machines, which he’s curating here and which will be on view Feb. 25 through May 20.

“I’ve been trying to figure out when I first became acquainted with Toni’s works,” he says. “You just kind of know her, because her work is so foundational to artists working this way [in the field of interactive live performance/visual narrative]. But I really got to know her when she came to Sarasota for an event at the Luke DuBois show [in 2014]. We hit it off, and I did a studio visit with her in New York. I realized that no museum had done an in-depth exhibition of her body of work, and I found that curious.”

So he began planning such a show for The Ringling, nearly four years ago. And McLendon says it’s been a “long, wonderful process.”

“While many artists use technology today, they’re usually adapting what currently exists,” says McLendon. “But Toni has a vision, then she has to push the technology forward to match her vision. She works with experts around the world—programmers, robotic engineers, filmmakers—to encourage them to create new methods and apparatus.”

The results can range from Artificial Changelings (from 1998), a time travel installation in which a kleptomaniac in 19th-century Paris dreams of a 21st-century hacker, to Lucid Possession (2013), a musical thriller that unfolds with live music and robotic projection screens from the point of view of a programmer, her avatar and their real and virtual community of fans. “Themes that run through the work include our relationship to technology, when we integrate it into our physical space, and dealing with issues arising from that,” says McLendon. “Often, Toni blends sci-fi and noir with her artistic aesthetic.”

In addition to works from past years, Dove will debut a new piece in the show, The Dress That Eats Souls. It’s a large sculptural installation, combining robotics and projection scrims in a way that allows the dress to respond to viewers’ body movements as they’re watching decades of film unfold. There will also be live performances during the exhibition’s run, on March 9 and April 13 and 14.

That means “levels of interaction between the audience and Toni as she performs onstage,” says McLendon. “I’ve only experienced that through video myself, so I’m excited to get the feel of the live performance.”

Bean and theo whtstone lp cegwhl

Lucid Possession, video still, Theo and Bean with the Petbot

Image: Toni Dove

McLendon makes a comparison between The Ringling’s famed Rubens pieces and the thriving artists’ workshop that Rubens oversaw when he says of Dove, “She’s the 21st-century workshop, the think tank. Everyone runs to come when Toni calls, because you know you’re going to have this whole new experience. I’m just so consistently amazed at the level and breadth of her knowledge.”

Toni Dove: Embodied Machines and its affiliated programs are part of The Ringling’s Art of Our Time initiative. To learn more, visit ringling.org.

Filed under
Season Preview 2017, The Ringling, Toni Dove
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Season Preview 2017-18

The Ultimate Guide to Sarasota's 2017 Arts and Entertainment Season

In a season packed with drama, dance, music, arts and more, the shows, festivals and concerts you must see.

Ana Isabelle Stars in Asolo Rep's Evita

Isabelle, named one of Billboard magazine's artists to watch, will play the controversial, charismatic Eva Peron.

Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes

The ballet's passionate dancers—and Beethoven's Seventh Symphony—inspired Gomes' new work.

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

Walker brings his scorching sound to this year's fest.

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

Anne-Marie Russell is a woman on a mission.

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

From Cuba to Italy, there's a trip for every arts lover.

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

The area’s performing arts troupes beckon with bargain tickets.

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Taste of Manatee, Safari Sarasota and Other Local Dining Events

4:46pm By Stephanie Isaac

Cheers!

The Best Happy Hours in Sarasota

4:40pm By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Second Coming

Wicked Cantina Opens on the North Trail Next Week

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Machine Dreams

Toni Dove Brings Her High-Tech Approach to Art to The Ringling

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Blues Man

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gotta Dance

Sarasota Ballet Inspires a World Premiere by Marcelo Gomes

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Season Preview 2017

The Ultimate Guide to Sarasota's 2017 Arts and Entertainment Season

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Masterpiece Theater

From a Fashion Empire to a Cherry Pie, Eugene Stutzman Lives to Create

10/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

All About the Brows

New Brow Studio Opens in Sarasota's Historic Downtown Village

10/27/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Music to Our Ears

Violin Shop Sarasota Opens on First Street

10/18/2017 By Ella Melzer

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Home & Real Estate

Shopping

Trend Report: Celestial Creations

10/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Top Sale

A Gulf-front Mansion is Boca Grande’s Highest Residential Sale of 2017

10/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Dolphin Towers Condo

10/18/2017 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Score!

How to Score a Great Deal on Local Arts Groups' Performances

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Color Her Excited

The Evolving Plans for the Sarasota Museum of Art

10/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Power Player

County Commission Chair Paul Caragiulo Became a Social Media Hero After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Susan Burns

Frankenstorm, Revisited

After Hurricane Irma

10/30/2017 By Robert Bowden

Ageless Annie

At 99, Annie Solomon Remains a Bright Light in the Local Arts Scene

10/30/2017 By Charlie Husking

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Flamingos at Jungle Gardens

10/30/2017 Illustrations by John Pirman

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe