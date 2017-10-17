  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Women's Fashion

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

The Dalí Museum introduces first-ever retrospective exhibition with icons Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dalí.

By Heather Dunhill 10/17/2017 at 11:22am

Schiap email banner 716x300 v3 2 r6gu6g

Image: Courtesy Salvador Dali Museum Inc.

These days, collaborations between a fashion house and an artist happen on every medium and at every turn. But then there's collaboration between two icons—like Salvador Dalí and Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1930s. The artists' creative conceptualism collided and now, more than 80 years later, we have a new Dalí & Schiaparelli exhibition opening tomorrow, October 18, through January 14, 2018, at The Dalí Museum. It's a grand collaboration of its own—and one 2.5 years in the making—between The Dalí and Schiaparelli Paris, with loans from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Museum and others.

Bbp 8295 jjvy3e

The Shoe-Hat

Image: Barbara Banks 

Dalí met Schiaparelli through fellow artists like Cocteau, Magritte and Man Ray. Both artists delighted in the power of Surrealism to shock the fashion and art worlds, and so their successful partnership was born. Memorable and iconic fashion history ensued, like Shoe-Hat, which evolved from a photo by Gala of Dalí irreverently posing with a shoe on his head. And then there's the 1937 Lobster Dress (a personal fave), which was born from a Dalí drawing of an massive crimson lobster on a simple white organdy evening gown, symbolic of his endless obsession with sex.  It's difficult to chose which became more famous, the dress or its owner, the Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson

Lobster collage hhkq4y

Left: Woman’s Dinner Dress. Philadelphia Museum of Art, Gift of Mme Elsa Schiaparelli, 1969-232-52. Right: Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Spring/Summer 2017

An unexpected bonus of the exhibit is a collection of the recent Schiaparelli years featuring the work of Design Director Bertrand Guyon. This likable genius not only flew in from Paris for the opening, he also made time for a few of my questions post-press tour. Below, Bertrand shares insights on everything from his admiration of Elsa Schiaparelli to which piece he'd never seen before to what he likes to listen to while designing. You don't want to miss this... 

Schiaparelli dali tphxfg

Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dalí, circa 1949. Image rights of Salvador Dalí reserved. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, Figueres, 2017. 

Bertrand guyon ogjyvh

Schiaparelli design director Bertrand Guyon

Image: Courtesy Schiaparelli

Now that you are nearly three years in as Design Director of Schiaparelli’s haute couture and prêt-à-couture collections, tell me what you've learned working at this renowned fashion house. 

I knew some of Schiaparelli; however, I discovered more of her story as I sorted through the archives, especially the sketches from the 1930s to 1950s. I learned aspects of her work that I didn’t know—not just the inspiration and collaboration with artists like Dalí, Cocteau and Giacometti, but the lesser known details [in her designs], which inspired me a lot. I discovered the incredible talent of how she cut a garment—she was a real genius, a real artist, ahead of her time, but also a “couturière.” She tailored the most beautiful dresses in black and blue-marine, for day and cocktail—so not just the shocking pink she was known for. I love to follow her vision – every day I learn. I’m a student of Schiaparelli.

Skeleton collage n6esgn

Left: Evening Dress (Skeleton Dress), 1938 Collection of the Salvador Dalí. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 2017; Courtesy of © Schiaparelli archives. Right: Dalí's Study of figures for Skeleton Dress, 1938. Ink on paper. Collection of the Schiaparelli archives, Paris; © Salvador Dalí. Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí (Artists Rights Society), 2017. 

How does creating at 21 Place Vendôme, the very location where Elsa Schiaparelli worked, inspire your arc on her legacy?

I am in awe. The walls “speak” to me in my small studio office on the top floor. The space is full of antique pieces from Schiaparelli’s own collection, which are paired with my favorite things. I work facing a personal portrait of Schiaparelli by Maurice van Moppes—I am very fortunate to have it, she “talks" to me. "Maybe she likes this, maybe she doesn’t like that," I joke, but I do feel her presence there. 

Bbp 8286 l4zyjx

Schiaparelli evening gown. 

Image: Barbara Banks

I know it’s difficult to play favorites with the exhibit, but I must ask: Is there a particular piece of fashion memorabilia here that you fell for?

Yes, one that I had never seen before. I’m in love with the black garment [above]—it’s genius with the zip on the shoulders and situated above the hips. It’s beautifully made and very modern.  And, it looks comfortable, which for me is important.  The piece must be wearable, even though it is art. This is not theater. These are real clothes.

Also, I love that all the jackets were originally designed with gowns. I believe Schiaparelli was the first to introduce the jacket in evening dress. The jackets are works of art with incredibly thoughtful embroidery.

Schiaparelli hcfw1617 look 30 maztz9

Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Fall/Winter 2016-17 

Image: Courtesy Schiaparelli

Finally, how do you find inspiration for your designs year after year? 

I try to put a young, fresh, lightness into my collections. And, everything inspires me – books, any book and also some by and about Schiaparelli, movies and music. I particularly love Kate Bush, and when I work I love Arcade Fire.

Bbp 8211 i29q6c

Wedding dress of Sabine Getty.

Image: Barbara Banks 

Filed under
Salvador Dalí
Show Comments

Related Content

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 15-21

12/14/2016 By Ilene Denton

Must See

Fashion and Surrealism on Exhibit in Horst Exhibit at The Dali

08/11/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Sushi Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's Block Party and Other Local Dining Events

10/17/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Top of the Shops

Four Cool Things About Sarasota's New Lucky's Market

10/13/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Feeling Lucky

The Grocery Shopping Landscape is Changing in Sarasota

10/11/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

OAKtoberfest, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and More Local Dining Events

10/10/2017 By Eat Beat Staff

Arts & Entertainment

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon

10/17/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

Annual Celebration of the Arts Coming Oct. 23

10/17/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10/16/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Soars with In the Heights

10/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Key to the Cure

10/13/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

When Icons Unite

When Fashion and Fine Art Converge: The Dalí & Schiaparelli Exhibition Debuts in St. Pete

10/17/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Tervis Time

Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

10/16/2017 By Ella Melzer

Treasures + Talismans

What It's Like to Design Haute Couture Jewelry

10/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

10/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Natural Beauty

Do Natural Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

October a Busy Month for Architecture Events

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Lakewood Ranch

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 20-Nov. 19

10/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe