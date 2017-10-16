Design Your Own Tervis Tumbler at "The Lab" in Osprey

This weekend, the Tervis Factory Store in Osprey unveiled a new way to personalize your favorite cup.

Tervis' new "Lab" allows guests to design and build 16- or 24-oz. traditional tumblers, water bottles, mugs and even wine glasses. The cost is just an additional $5 on top of the cost of the product in-store. The lab will be open to the public Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Best of all? You can walk right in—no appointment needed.

When you head into the lab to design your cup, you're immediately faced with a big decision: do you pick an existing Tervis design, or "film," for your tumbler and add onto it, or do you pick a blank film and create your own design from scratch?

The welder and different types of films that can be customized. Image: Ella Melzer

Once you've chosen your cup size and completed your design, you place the film between the inner and outer walls of your cup, and a welder will seal them together with just a touch of a button. Tervis' welder (pictured above) has been traveling to trade shows all over the country, but its new full-time home is in the lab. It weighs more than 400 pounds and uses heat and vibration to create the air seal that insulates your cup. The result? A one-of-a-kind, personalized cup that is totally unique to the customer.

Intern Ella Melzer's designed cup: pre-designed film with a quote hand-written in marker. Image: Ella Melzer

"Tervis has always been about self expression," says company president Rogan Donelly. "We want to extend [that] experience to consumers and allow them to have a part in every step of the design process."

Tervis eventually plans to make this service mobile, but for now you can head to the Osprey store if you'd like to make your own cup or host a party.

The Tervis Factory Store is located at 928 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Call (941) 966-8614 for more info.