Weekly Planner
A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events
Plus, Michael's On East's Korean epicurcean adventure and a Bradenton beer tour.
Oscar’s Grille Pancake Breakfast
January 12, 19 and 26
Explore the outdoors in the mornings this winter while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Visit Oscar Scherer Park for pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and tea.
Winter Wine Tasting
January 19
Visit Island Time Spirits and Gourmet Market in Venice to sample delicious wines for just $15, and receive a $15 coupon for a purchase of any of the wines tasted.
10th Annual Sarasota Forks and Corks Food and Wine Festival
January 27 to 29
Nearly 60 locally-owned restaurants will participate in the 10th year of this three-day food and wine festival at various participating restaurants, the Michael’s on East Ballroom and the Ringling Museum. The event’s theme is “eat like a local” and it will celebrate all that the Sarasota culinary community has to offer.
Bradenton Full Pint Tour
January 28
Craft Growlers To Go & Tasting Room, Darwin Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, Naughty Monk Brewing and 3 Keys Brewery & Eatery. Tickets for the five-and-a-half-hour tour are $65.
Korean Epicurean Adventure at Michael’s on East
Through January 30
Celebrate foreign delicacies at Michael’s on East with its January Korean menu, featuring food and wine from the east. Options include a charred octopus salad starter, a slow-braised Korean short rib entrée, a green tea ice cream dessert, as well as wine pairings, lunch options, and many more dishes.