A Pancake Breakfast at Oscar Scherer State Park, Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival and More Local Dining Events

January 12, 19 and 26

Explore the outdoors in the mornings this winter while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Visit Oscar Scherer Park for pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and tea.

January 19

Visit Island Time Spirits and Gourmet Market in Venice to sample delicious wines for just $15, and receive a $15 coupon for a purchase of any of the wines tasted.

January 27 to 29

Nearly 60 locally-owned restaurants will participate in the 10th year of this three-day food and wine festival at various participating restaurants, the Michael’s on East Ballroom and the Ringling Museum. The event’s theme is “eat like a local” and it will celebrate all that the Sarasota culinary community has to offer.

January 28

Craft Growlers To Go & Tasting Room, Darwin Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, Naughty Monk Brewing and 3 Keys Brewery & Eatery. Tickets for the five-and-a-half-hour tour are $65.

Through January 30

Celebrate foreign delicacies at Michael’s on East with its January Korean menu, featuring food and wine from the east. Options include a charred octopus salad starter, a slow-braised Korean short rib entrée, a green tea ice cream dessert, as well as wine pairings, lunch options, and many more dishes.