For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

For a $7.9 million dollar price tag you expect something spectacular, and this showplace on Casey Key sure delivers. Designed in 2012 by Guy Peterson, it sits at the north end of the barrier island (your neighbors would include Stephen King) and features 1.2 acres of lush tropical landscaping. You’ll find old gnarled oaks on one side; on the other things are more formal, with trimmed hedges and a manicured lawn.

The home was built as a weekend getaway but it’s large enough (6,500 square feet) for just about anything. There are four bedrooms and four baths (plus some extra half baths) and the interior design is by Robert Coutourier, a prominent New York-based decorator. A lot of wood is used to warm things up.

Noteworthy features include a dozen outdoor terraces, a four car garage, a home office and an elevator. And check out the entrance. You enter over a glass bridge that crosses a pond.

The home was featured on our cover in 2012 as our Home of the Year. Here’s the article for more pictures and details.

814 Casey Key Road is priced at $7.9 million. For more information call Thomas Netzel of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 539-0633.