For Sale: A 1930s Mansion on St. Armands

Not many grand homes were built in Sarasota during the 1930s. Nobody had any money. But the few that do date to that period tend to be superior to the homes of the 1920s. They’re more solid and sure of themselves, and much more modern in terms of closets and layout. Like this wonderful example on St. Armands.

“Casa del Mar” dates back to 1936 and is big and sprawling. There’s a guest house (built in 2007) and both total 7,258 square feet, with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. The original home has been beautifully remodeled; it’s hard to tell what is original and what is new. You’ll find beamed ceilings, archways, ironwork, several wood burning fireplaces—even a sauna.

The lot is just over half an acre and has over 150 feet of waterfront facing Sarasota Bay. The outdoor living area is unusually nice for an older home. You’ll find a screened in summer kitchen, covered dining area, all sorts of little garden areas and an infinity pool and spa.

25 S. Washington Drive is priced at $4.75 million. For more information call Lenore Treiman of Michael Saunders at (941) 356-9642.