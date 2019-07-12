  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Modern Architectural Gem in Lido Shores

The home is named "Strandhus," which is Norwegian for "beach house."

By Robert Plunket 7/12/2019 at 10:06am

Lido Shores is ground zero for Sarasota’s architectural heritage. The glamorous sandbar is dotted with classic modernistic gems that date back to the 1950s. But the tradition continues, we’re glad to say, with a new generation of spectacular and architecturally significant homes—like Strandhus.

Strandhus is Norweigian for “beach house” and it is the work of acclaimed local firm Sweet Sparkman Architects. Winner of numerous awards, it is a total rebuild of a modest 1960s structure. The first phase turned the home into a clean, sharp, yet very beachy retreat; then, last year, the owners acquired the lot next door and built a jaw-dropping master suite that you enter via a glass hallway. It turned the home from something modest into one of Lido Shores’ showplaces.

It’s now a large home of more than 4,600 square feet. In addition to the new master suite, there are three bedrooms with en suite baths and an in-law suite with kitchenette. You’ll also find an oversized garage and a variety of very imaginative outdoor living areas adjacent to the pool. And just down the street is private beach access.

Best of all is the prevailing atmosphere of rest and relaxation. There is a lot of wood—walls and paneling—to warm things up, and the color blue is used as an accent. To complete the picture, climb up to the rooftop sundeck for a view of the Gulf. 

1212 Westway Drive is priced at $3.9 million. For more information call Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 308-6497.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Let's make some black gold

Free Workshop Covers the Ins and Outs of Composting

2:00pm By Olivia Letts

Iberian eats

New Owners Plan Portuguese Makeover for Italian Restaurant

07/11/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Blender bender

Five Great Piña Coladas

07/10/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Go Fourth

Here's Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on the Fourth of July

07/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Art

The Ringling Will Offer Free Admission to EBT Card Holders

07/11/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 11-17

07/11/2019 By Ilene Denton

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sweet six

Make Your Voice Heard as the City Picks New Roundabout Art

07/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Preview

Venice Symphony Announces Its 2019-20 Season

07/08/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sea You Soon

Mix-and-Match Bikini Store Is Coming to The Mall at University Town Center

8:00am By Hanna Powers

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Treasure Hunter

How to Find Garage Sale Treasures

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

Fast Track

Al Dougherty Named Chief Operations Officer of Babcock Ranch

2:41pm By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Modern Architectural Gem in Lido Shores

10:06am By Robert Plunket

Architecture News

A Rare Sarasota School of Architecture Home Hits the Market

9:23am By Ilene Denton

Construction

Mattamy Homes Names Rick Severance New President in West Villages

07/11/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

SVN Commercial Advisory Group Hires Gail Bowden as Senior Advisor

07/10/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Recognized Nationally for “Best Wellness Environment”

07/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Education

Sarasota and Manatee County Schools Receive 2019 Grades

3:04pm Photography by Staff

Promotions

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names Kirstin Fulkerson Senior Vice President for Philanthropy

2:16pm By Staff

Let's make some black gold

Free Workshop Covers the Ins and Outs of Composting

2:00pm By Olivia Letts

COCKTAIL HOUR

Here's What Might Happen at a Transform 2045 Meeting

10:04am By Giulia Heyward

Grants

County Approves More Than $2 Million in Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grants

07/11/2019 By Staff

Transportation

County Will Host Series of Transit Development Plan Open Houses

07/11/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Shell Yeah

Free MarineMax Classes Help Women Boaters Feel More Confident on the Water

07/11/2019 By Hanna Powers

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Health

Sarasota Recognized as Health Department of the Year by The National Association of County and City Health Officials

2:33pm By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

07/09/2019 By Staff

Mental Health

First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

07/09/2019 By Staff

Twerk it out

We Tried It: Hip Hop Dance Fitness

07/08/2019 By Hanna Powers

New Hires

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Chooses Program Director

07/02/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe