For Sale: A Modern Architectural Gem in Lido Shores

Lido Shores is ground zero for Sarasota’s architectural heritage. The glamorous sandbar is dotted with classic modernistic gems that date back to the 1950s. But the tradition continues, we’re glad to say, with a new generation of spectacular and architecturally significant homes—like Strandhus.

Strandhus is Norweigian for “beach house” and it is the work of acclaimed local firm Sweet Sparkman Architects. Winner of numerous awards, it is a total rebuild of a modest 1960s structure. The first phase turned the home into a clean, sharp, yet very beachy retreat; then, last year, the owners acquired the lot next door and built a jaw-dropping master suite that you enter via a glass hallway. It turned the home from something modest into one of Lido Shores’ showplaces.

It’s now a large home of more than 4,600 square feet. In addition to the new master suite, there are three bedrooms with en suite baths and an in-law suite with kitchenette. You’ll also find an oversized garage and a variety of very imaginative outdoor living areas adjacent to the pool. And just down the street is private beach access.

Best of all is the prevailing atmosphere of rest and relaxation. There is a lot of wood—walls and paneling—to warm things up, and the color blue is used as an accent. To complete the picture, climb up to the rooftop sundeck for a view of the Gulf.

1212 Westway Drive is priced at $3.9 million. For more information call Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 308-6497.