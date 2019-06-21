  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views

Over half a million for a “trailer” may seem excessive, but this waterfront mobile home in Venice is special, says our Real Estate Junkie.

By Robert Plunket 6/21/2019 at 2:44pm

Over half a million for a “trailer” may seem excessive, but this mobile home in Venice actually seems a little underpriced. It's right on the water, with its own dock, and has a spectacular view that encompasses everything Florida living is all about.

It’s about 1,400 square feet, very open, with two bedrooms and two baths. You’ll find porcelain tile floors, a full-sized laundry room, a walk-in closet, and three different decks to take in the incredible views of Roberts Bay. 

The boating situation is excellent. It’s deep sailboat water and there’s a 20,000-lb. capacity lift. It’s five minutes to the Gulf, with no bridges to contend with. 

The home is located in one of the area’s premier communities, called Harbor Lights. It's right in the middle of everything, with a pool, tennis courts, activities, etc. There’s an age restriction—55 plus—and yes, they take pets.

33 Starboard Drive is priced at $579,000. For more information call Mikko Royce of Keller Williams at (206) 488-3216

P.S. There’s an open house this Sunday, the 23rd

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

06/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The art of the deal

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

06/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

It's a Sweet 75 for the Sarasota Concert Association

2:28pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an 'Encounter!' Season Including a World Premiere Work

06/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 20-26

06/20/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

06/18/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors 2019 Party

06/17/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Falling in glove

Baseball Is Just One of the Reasons to Hit Up a Game at LECOM Park This Summer

06/17/2019 By Olivia Letts

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views

2:44pm By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Awards

Ringling College, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County Announce Fifth Annual Innovation in Creative Design Award

2:02pm By Staff

New Hires

Mental Health Community Centers, Inc. Selects Courtney DeFrank as Director of Operations

2:01pm By Staff

Philanthropy

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Elects Board Member Emeritus and New Board Member

1:20pm By Staff

Education

New USF Sarasota-Manatee Scholarship to Assist Graduates of Visible Men Academy

10:18am By Staff

Red Tide

DeSantis Signs Bill to Mitigate Harmful Effects of Red Tide

10:17am By Staff

Appointments

Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Appoints Britt Riner to Vacant Seat

06/20/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

06/18/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe