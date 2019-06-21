For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views

Over half a million for a “trailer” may seem excessive, but this mobile home in Venice actually seems a little underpriced. It's right on the water, with its own dock, and has a spectacular view that encompasses everything Florida living is all about.

It’s about 1,400 square feet, very open, with two bedrooms and two baths. You’ll find porcelain tile floors, a full-sized laundry room, a walk-in closet, and three different decks to take in the incredible views of Roberts Bay.

The boating situation is excellent. It’s deep sailboat water and there’s a 20,000-lb. capacity lift. It’s five minutes to the Gulf, with no bridges to contend with.

The home is located in one of the area’s premier communities, called Harbor Lights. It's right in the middle of everything, with a pool, tennis courts, activities, etc. There’s an age restriction—55 plus—and yes, they take pets.

33 Starboard Drive is priced at $579,000. For more information call Mikko Royce of Keller Williams at (206) 488-3216

P.S. There’s an open house this Sunday, the 23rd.