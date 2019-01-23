  1. Home & Real Estate
Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

It's a great alternative to a downtown condo.

By Robert Plunket 1/23/2019

We recently featured Laurel Park as one of Sarasota’s hottest neighborhoods, and this week’s home shows exactly what makes it so great. It’s a 1920s bungalow that’s been so tastefully renovated—the perfect mix of old and new—that it easily justifies its almost million-dollar price tag.

I first stumbled across this house about 25 years ago, when it was for sale for around $130,000. Even then it was special. The layout was more expansive than most bungalows of the period. The rooms had a great flow, and the whole place was light and airy, with high ceilings and heart pine floors. The front porch was particularly nice, set off the side, shady, peaceful and quiet. 

The current owners have done an exceptional job on this three-bedroom, two-bath home. Just take a look at the kitchen. It’s spacious, with tons of cabinets, a walk-in pantry and a farmhouse sink. Likewise, the master bedroom has great storage and a beautiful bath. In the backyard you’ll find a separate little studio/office with electricity and water, and a bricked patio area with gas grill. 

This is one of the nicest renovated bungalows in town. It’s a great alternative to a downtown condo. And it’s being sold furnished, with everything done in a perfect coastal palette. 

612 Ohio Place is priced at $995,000. For more info call Betsy Sublett of Coldwell Banker at (941) 284-8483.

