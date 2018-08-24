For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

Bungalow Hill is the quaintest of Sarasota’s upscale neighborhoods. It’s located just south of downtown and has a mixture of older homes, most of which are quickly being replaced by newer, much larger ones. Many of the older homes are bungalow in size and style, but this week’s home is pretty much unique.

It’s a Monterey Colonial from 1939—meaning it’s two stories, with a long balcony on the second floor—and if you like wood, both inside and out, this home is heaven. The exterior siding is weathered to perfection, almost like something you’d see in Salem, Massachusetts. And the interior is even better, with the original floors and paneling in all the major rooms. You’ll also find a fireplace and plenty of period built-ins.

The bedrooms have been painted white and seem very light and airy. I haven’t seen pictures of the baths and kitchen, which leads me to believe that they probably haven’t been renovated—a plus for someone who wants to restore this place to its original glory.

The lot is a third of an acre and there is a one-bedroom apartment attached to the home, with a separate address. The home could be a tear-down, but it could also be a dream renovation project. (Keep your fingers crossed for that.)

1653 Bahia Vista St. is priced at $925,000. For more information call the owner at (941) 413-6668.