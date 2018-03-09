  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Neo-Classical Home in the Ringling Museum Neighborhood

This week’s home is one of Sarasota’s grandest.

By Robert Plunket 3/9/2018 at 10:27am

This week’s home is one of Sarasota’s grandest. It has an impeccable pedigree, being built by a Ringling (Charles’ nephew Silas Juliar) and once owned by the Lindsey family, who published the Herald-Tribune. Now it’s the home of Nikki and Jeff Sedacca, and they have tweaked and polished it into perfection. 

The Sedaccas have been mainstays of the social scene for years, and Nikki is a charter member of that group of women who run the town’s charity galas. She’s also a successful artist and businesswoman, with a line of jewelry and a gallery in Burns Court (503 Burns Gallery.) The Sedaccas also have a home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Their Sarasota home is just south of the Ringling Museum, to which it bears a family resemblance. It started out Mediterranean but has subtly transformed over the years into something more neo-classical. It’s set on half an acre, and has the luxury of space all around it. (The main entrance is on Brywill Circle, but most of us see it from its other side, which discreetly faces Bay Shore Road.)

The latest renovation was done by Pat Ball, who’s the guy to go to when you want it done right. He’s given the place an understated, traditional look, with elegant moldings, paneling, arches, and gorgeous wood floors. It’s big—five bedrooms and over 5,000 square feet—and has a totally updated and very well-equipped kitchen. The home is very light and airy, but my favorite room is the dramatic study, painted a dark, almost black gray. 

The pool and gardens are also choice and make a great space for entertaining. In fact, Nikki’s favorite party was held out here—a seated dinner for 200 to celebrate the opening of Josephine, the musical about Josephine Baker at the Asolo, where Nikki is a trustee. The show’s star Deborah Cox entertained. “It was a magical night,” Nikki remembers—and a great example of how glamorous life in Sarasota can be when all the elements come together, just like they do in this classic home.

5021 Brywill Circle is priced at $2.35 million. For more information call Nora Johnson (941-809-1700) or Klaus Lang (941-320-1223) of Michael Saunders and Co.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

11/29/2017 By Robert Plunket

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

New hires

Natural Food Retail Chain Picks New Marketing Manager

3:19pm By Staff

Foodie's Notebook

Chef Judi Visits Gulf Gate's EmpaCurious

03/08/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

03/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival, the Storytellers Series at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

03/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

St. Patrick's Day Spending Expected to Hit New High

03/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Design

Advertising Award Winners Named

3:43pm By Staff

Tourism

Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

03/08/2018 By Staff

Review

Melba Moore Takes on Billie Holiday in WBTT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

03/08/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Gala

03/08/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Honors

Luncheon Celebrates Local 'Wonder Women'

03/08/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 8-14

03/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

02/28/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Hospitality

Ribbon Cutting for New Pinecraft Hotel Is April 13

3:08pm By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Neo-Classical Home in the Ringling Museum Neighborhood

10:27am By Robert Plunket

New hires

Construction Firm Names New Director of Field Operations

03/08/2018 By Staff

On the Homefront

A $15 Million Listing on Siesta Key, a Bird Key “Time Capsule” sells, New Condos in Edgewater at Hidden Bay

03/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

03/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

03/07/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Law

Discussion with Wrongfully Convicted Man Takes Place Tuesday

3:51pm By Staff

Design

Advertising Award Winners Named

3:43pm By Staff

New hires

Natural Food Retail Chain Picks New Marketing Manager

3:19pm By Staff

Hospitality

Ribbon Cutting for New Pinecraft Hotel Is April 13

3:08pm By Staff

Data

Economy Adds 313,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Steady

3:00pm By Staff

Finance

Luncheon Covers 'Smart Investing for Young Professionals'

03/08/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe