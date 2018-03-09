For Sale: A Neo-Classical Home in the Ringling Museum Neighborhood

This week’s home is one of Sarasota’s grandest. It has an impeccable pedigree, being built by a Ringling (Charles’ nephew Silas Juliar) and once owned by the Lindsey family, who published the Herald-Tribune. Now it’s the home of Nikki and Jeff Sedacca, and they have tweaked and polished it into perfection.

The Sedaccas have been mainstays of the social scene for years, and Nikki is a charter member of that group of women who run the town’s charity galas. She’s also a successful artist and businesswoman, with a line of jewelry and a gallery in Burns Court (503 Burns Gallery.) The Sedaccas also have a home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Their Sarasota home is just south of the Ringling Museum, to which it bears a family resemblance. It started out Mediterranean but has subtly transformed over the years into something more neo-classical. It’s set on half an acre, and has the luxury of space all around it. (The main entrance is on Brywill Circle, but most of us see it from its other side, which discreetly faces Bay Shore Road.)

The latest renovation was done by Pat Ball, who’s the guy to go to when you want it done right. He’s given the place an understated, traditional look, with elegant moldings, paneling, arches, and gorgeous wood floors. It’s big—five bedrooms and over 5,000 square feet—and has a totally updated and very well-equipped kitchen. The home is very light and airy, but my favorite room is the dramatic study, painted a dark, almost black gray.

The pool and gardens are also choice and make a great space for entertaining. In fact, Nikki’s favorite party was held out here—a seated dinner for 200 to celebrate the opening of Josephine, the musical about Josephine Baker at the Asolo, where Nikki is a trustee. The show’s star Deborah Cox entertained. “It was a magical night,” Nikki remembers—and a great example of how glamorous life in Sarasota can be when all the elements come together, just like they do in this classic home.

5021 Brywill Circle is priced at $2.35 million. For more information call Nora Johnson (941-809-1700) or Klaus Lang (941-320-1223) of Michael Saunders and Co.