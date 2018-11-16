For Sale: The Ultimate Waterfront Cottage

This circa 1938 fishing cottage in the heart of Cortez sits on a dead end street right on the water. It’s a mere 775 square feet, but as a secluded winter retreat it would be hard to beat.

The little house has been beautifully and expensively remodeled. The vaulted living room is full of windows looking out at the water and the half acre lot. In the kitchen you’ll find marble counter tops, a Miele dishwasher and a gas cook top. The one bathroom is very beachy and blue.

One of the nicest features is the big back porch, with a wooden boardwalk down to a long deep water dock. There’s great kayaking out in the bay.

Cortez has many charming old cottages. Many are lived in by the old-time residents, but they are also highly prized as vacation rentals. This is certainly one of the nicest in town, with a price tag that reflects its premium status.

12120 W. 45th Ave. Drive, Cortez, is priced at $1.25 million. For more information call Kenneth Jackson of Green Real Estate of Anna Maria at (941) 778-0455.