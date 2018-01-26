For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

A $5 million dollar home is generally considered the entry level to true luxury housing in Sarasota, and there certainly are a bunch of them to chose from. About 70 are currently on the market, if you include Longboat, Bradenton, etc. Compare this to Palm Beach, where there are 152, or Naples, with a whopping 191. To make ourselves feel better perhaps we should compare with Tampa, with its measly 13.

What do you get for that price? Here’s a home in San Remo Estates that pretty much explains what you’ll find in this rarified price point. It’s almost brand new (built in 2015) and is described as “California contemporary,” which seems to mean “modern but not too modern.” There’s a lot of mahogany to warm things up.

You’ll get plenty of room—5,228 square feet, with four bedrooms, four full baths and several half baths on a .39-acre lot waterfront lot. The plan is open, with the kitchen merging with the living area, which features double-height windows looking out at the view and a dramatic stainless steel fireplace surround that extends to the height of the ceiling. The glass-enclosed wine room will hold 225 bottles and becomes a sculptural feature all its own.

Naturally there’s an elaborate outdoor living area, a heated pool with fountains and a state-of-the-art kitchen with two of everything. There’s also something cryptically described as an “elevator shaft,” which I assume means a shaft in which an elevator can be installed but hasn’t yet.

Still, even a $5 million dollar home needs a little something extra and here it’s the dock, which is situated on deep water and can accommodate a mid-sized yacht or deep keel sailboat. Just sail several hundred yards down a wide inlet and you’re in the bay, right near the north bridge to Siesta.

And that’s another plus—waterfront living, but you’re on the mainland. That must be worth a million right there.

1407 Tangier Way is priced at $4,950,000. For more information call Karen Greco of Greco Real Estate at (941) 685-0449.