For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

One of the more unusual market niches in local real estate is housing for the parents of IMG students. They come from all over the world and are often wealthy enough to purchase a second or third home in the area so they can “helicopter parent” their sports prodigy kids as the teens hone their skills in tennis and soccer.

This home, just a mile or so from the IMG campus in a gated community called Esplanade on the Bay, would be an ideal choice for such a family. It’s expensive and elaborate, but informal enough to comfortably accommodate a bunch of active and probably rowdy youngsters and all their friends.

From the outside it looks very futuristic, with crisp modern angles and a rather odd shape that seems to get wider the higher you get. The main living area is on the top level and is rather spectacular—an enormous great room with walls of glass over looking a panoramic view of Sarasota Bay, with Longboat Key way, way off in the distance. An elaborate kitchen and formal dining room are off to one side, and there’s a cove ceiling with painted clouds. The master suite is on the other side, with its own fireplace and jetted tub and walk-in shower in the bath.

The middle level contains a large family room, study, cinema and three more bedrooms. The ground level is where you’ll find a four-car garage and billiards room. Oddly enough there is no pool. But you will find a long dock that extends out into the bay that’s perfect for jet skis and kayaks. And don’t worry about your children’s spiritual development—the home also contains a “prayer room.”

4908 W. 64th Drive, Bradenton is priced at $2.9 million. For more information, call Kym Paxton of Keller Williams at (941) 932-5511.