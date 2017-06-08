  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

The big, informal residence in Esplanade on the Bay is on the market for $2.9 million.

By Robert Plunket 6/8/2017 at 2:43pm

One of the more unusual market niches in local real estate is housing for the parents of IMG students. They come from all over the world and are often wealthy enough to purchase a second or third home in the area so they can “helicopter parent” their sports prodigy kids as the teens hone their skills in tennis and soccer.

This home, just a mile or so from the IMG campus in a gated community called Esplanade on the Bay, would be an ideal choice for such a family. It’s expensive and elaborate, but informal enough to comfortably accommodate a bunch of active and probably rowdy youngsters and all their friends.

From the outside it looks very futuristic, with crisp modern angles and a rather odd shape that seems to get wider the higher you get. The main living area is on the top level and is rather spectacular—an enormous great room with walls of glass over looking a panoramic view of Sarasota Bay, with Longboat Key way, way off in the distance. An elaborate kitchen and formal dining room are off to one side, and there’s a cove ceiling with painted clouds. The master suite is on the other side, with its own fireplace and jetted tub and walk-in shower in the bath.

The middle level contains a large family room, study, cinema and three more bedrooms. The ground level is where you’ll find a four-car garage and billiards room. Oddly enough there is no pool. But you will find a long dock that extends out into the bay that’s perfect for jet skis and kayaks. And don’t worry about your children’s spiritual development—the home also contains a “prayer room.”

4908 W. 64th Drive, Bradenton is priced at $2.9 million. For more information, call Kym Paxton of Keller Williams at (941) 932-5511.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Palm Beach Style on Siesta Key

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Aquadisia Hits the Market with $18 Million Asking Price

01/20/2016 By Robert Plunket

Article

For Sale: Classic Florida Ranch in Southgate

02/13/2014 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

06/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

We Got the Meat

Chef Judi's Picks for the Best Burgers and Steaks in Town

06/07/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Egg-ceptional

Recipe: How to Make Caesar's Deviled Eggs from Muse at the Ringling

06/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Restaurant News

Rosemary District's Pomona Bistro & Wine Bar to Close

06/05/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Best Bakeries

These are Sarasota's Most Beautiful Pastries

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Beach Eats

The Best Local Beach Eats

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

The Players Promise "Sizzle" with a Summer Series of Shows

06/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

A Sneak Peek at the Ringling's Eternal Offerings Exhibit

06/07/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

06/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Countdown Begins

Bradenton Blues Festival 2017

06/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Claws Out

A New TV Show Set in Manatee County Tackles Sex, Drugs and Beauty Products

06/05/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Kicks Off Summer Season with Burt and Me

06/05/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

2:43pm By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Residences Condo is May’s Highest Residential Sale

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hart’s Landing, Weekday Morning

06/01/2017 By John Pirman

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe