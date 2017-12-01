  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key

This time with a $2 million price cut.

By Robert Plunket 12/1/2017 at 12:40pm

Talk about a Black Friday sale—the Villa de Sogno on Longboat Key is back on the market with a $2 million price cut.

The home—12,000 square feet set on a 1.35 acre beachfront lot—may be the key’s most expensive bargain. Last September (2016) it was listed for sale at $20 million, making it the highest priced home in the area. Now, at $18 million, it’s number three, with the top two also located on Longboat, number one being virtually next door.

The villa (sogno is the Italian word for “dream”) was built in 2002. It boasts six bedrooms, six baths (plus two half baths) and enough marble to fill a quarry. Dramatic touches include a sweeping double staircase, a catering kitchen in addition to the regular kitchen (which, by the way, is anything but regular) and an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf. The architectural style is a sort of Beverly Hills meets the French Riviera—not very subtle, but you can see where your $18 million went.

The home is located in a place called Regent Cove, which may well be the fanciest neighborhood in town. You have to go through several gates to get there and there are only eight or so other houses, all mega-mansions right on the water. Congressman Vern Buchanan will be your neighbor. 

By the way, be sure and check out the promotional video. The camera never stops moving and the drone videography is amazing. If they gave Oscars for such things this one would be a contender. 

825 Longboat Club Road is priced at $18 million. For more information call Louis Wery of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 232-3001.

real estate junkie
