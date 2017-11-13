For Sale: 1920s Bungalow in Downtown Sarasota

The perfect bungalow in the perfect neighborhood is getting harder and harder to find, particularly at a reasonable price, but here’s one that’s ideal. It’s located on Oak Street just a half block or so from the Woman’s Exchange, and it was renovated back in 1999 in a simple, unpretentious way that respects its original character.

It’s a classic 1920s Sears Roebuck-type house, with two bedrooms and one bath in 1,132 square feet. The original wood floors are there, along with what looks like the original doors and other interior touches.

Some minor tweaking has been done to the floorplan. The kitchen has been enlarged and has an eating area. The back porch has been enclosed to become a family room that overlooks the shady back yard. But the classic front porch remains, along with the brick fireplace. And there’s a deck at the rear of the home.

Laurel Park is Sarasota’s premium bungalow neighborhood. It’s right in the middle of downtown, a pleasant walk to all the stores and restaurants. There’s a lot going on there at the moment. New homes are being built on the infill lots and they’re quite expensive. Here’s the real thing. I suppose it could be enlarged, but if you’re looking a small home with lots of charm, this one is hard to beat.

1675 Oak St. is priced at $420,000. For more information call David Jennings of Coldwell Banker at (941) 366-8070.