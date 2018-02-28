Caffeine Dreams The Coffee Lover's Guide to Sarasota Where to get the best cups in town. Read on for the ultimate Sarasota coffee guide—plus, why it's good for you, a $10,000 coffee maker and more. In This Feature: The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots In no particular order, here are the best places to get a jolt of joe. 4:23pm By Megan McDonald How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home Perq Coffee Bar helps coffee lovers assemble elaborate in-home systems. 4:11pm By Hannah Wallace The Best Convenience Store and Fast Food Coffees Cooper Levey-Baker tastes and tells. 3:57pm By Cooper Levey-Baker Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You! Yep, there are some health benefits. 4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of Making peace with the great green empire. 4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker