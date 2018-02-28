Caffeine Dreams

The Coffee Lover's Guide to Sarasota

Where to get the best cups in town.

Read on for the ultimate Sarasota coffee guide—plus, why it's good for you, a $10,000 coffee maker and more.

In This Feature:

The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots

In no particular order, here are the best places to get a jolt of joe.

4:23pm By Megan McDonald

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

Perq Coffee Bar helps coffee lovers assemble elaborate in-home systems.

4:11pm By Hannah Wallace

The Best Convenience Store and Fast Food Coffees

Cooper Levey-Baker tastes and tells.

3:57pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

Yep, there are some health benefits.

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of

Making peace with the great green empire.

4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

