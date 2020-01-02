Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

Borucan masks of Costa Rica Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Jan. 5-26

Borucan Indian wood carvers from Costa Rica return to Selby Gardens for the 17th year to demonstrate how they create the fascinating colorful masks on exhibit—and for sale—in the Gardens’ Museum of Botany and the Arts. The exhibit runs through Jan. 26.

Jan. 3-4

The Sarasota Orchestra plays famous scores from such Looney Tunes classics as "What's Opera, Doc?" and "The Rabbit of Seville" as the cartoons air on a giant screen—all in celebration of the 80th anniversary of that wascally wabbit. Three performances at the Van Wezel, with kids tickets just $9.

Jan. 7-12

The musical comedy megahit returns to the Van Wezel for eight outrageous performances.

Opening Jan. 8

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe opens its mainstage season in its newly renovated and expanded theater with Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori’s (Fun Home) “chamber opera” about an African-American maid, her Jewish employers in turbulent 1963 Louisiana.

Jan. 4

Itzhak Perlman conducts the PMP String Orchestra and Patrick Romano leads the PMP Chorus as the PMP Suncoast winter residency culminates in a festive afternoon of classical music-making.