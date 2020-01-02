  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, Itzhak Perlman at the Opera House, The Book of Mormon at the Van Wezel and more.

By Ilene Denton 1/2/2020 at 9:55am

Borucan masks of Costa Rica

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica

Jan. 5-26

Borucan Indian wood carvers from Costa Rica return to Selby Gardens for the 17th year to demonstrate how they create the fascinating colorful masks on exhibit—and for sale—in the Gardens’ Museum of Botany and the Arts. The exhibit runs through Jan. 26.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Jan. 3-4

The Sarasota Orchestra plays famous scores from such Looney Tunes classics as "What's Opera, Doc?" and "The Rabbit of Seville" as the cartoons air on a giant screen—all in celebration of the 80th anniversary of that wascally wabbit. Three performances at the Van Wezel, with kids tickets just $9.  

The Book of Mormon

Jan. 7-12  

The musical comedy megahit returns to the Van Wezel for eight outrageous performances.

Caroline, or Change

Opening Jan. 8

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe opens its mainstage season in its newly renovated and expanded theater with Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori’s (Fun Home) “chamber opera” about an African-American maid, her Jewish employers in turbulent 1963 Louisiana.

Perlman Music Program Suncoast Celebration Concert

Jan. 4

Itzhak Perlman conducts the PMP String Orchestra and Patrick Romano leads the PMP Chorus as the PMP Suncoast winter residency culminates in a festive afternoon of classical music-making.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Classical Music

Perlman Music Program Suncoast Celebration Concert

$40-$80; $10 teacher/student rush Sarasota Opera House

Concert celebrating the 17-day Perlman Music Program Suncoast residency.

Theater

"Caroline, or Change"

$20-$45 Westcoast Black Theatre

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents Tony Kushner's compelling drama.

Theater

"The Book of Mormon"

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Classical Music

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II

8:00 PM From $35 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Sarasota Orchestra's Pops season opener.

Visual Art

Rain Forest Masks of Costa Rica

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Enter a world of native Costa Rican art at the 16th annual Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica exhibit and sale at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Injection

An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

01/02/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

12/31/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Best of the Year

The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

12/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Bubble up

Tips For Picking the Perfect Sparkling Wine for New Year's Eve

12/26/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Football

Billy Huthman Named Head Football Coach at North Port High School

12/27/2019 By Staff

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

12/26/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

01/02/2020 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

High Brow

We Tried It: Brow Lamination

12/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

12/16/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Sweet spot

Sample Exotic Candies From Around the World at This Colorful Sarasota Shop

12/06/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Living Small

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

This New Old House

An Antebellum-Style Home Makes Its Mark on the Manatee River

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Living Small

Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Climate Change

Climate Adaption and Mitigation Center Receives Tax-Exempt Status

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

CPA Firm Hires Tax Manager for International Tax Segment

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

Budge Huskey Named Premier Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer

01/02/2020 By Staff

Grants

City of Palmetto Receives $1.5 Million Infrastructure Grant

01/02/2020 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Fitness Fighters

Five People Who Faced Health and Fitness Challenges—and Succeeded Against the Odds

12/31/2019

Mental Health

Bradenton Mental Health Counselor Appointed to Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

12/30/2019 By Staff

Deep impact

An Early Childhood Development Expert Explains How Trauma and Stress Can Derail a Kid's Life

12/19/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Blake Trauma Center Receives Verification From American College of Surgeons

12/18/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe