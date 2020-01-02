City of Palmetto Receives $1.5 Million Infrastructure Grant

The bridge connecting Bradenton to Palmetto Image: Shutterstock

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more than $5.2 million in funding for infrastructure projects in small and rural Florida communities, to be administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant - Economic Development category (CDBG-ED) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF). The grant program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and DEO. The Rural Infrastructure Fund, administered by DEO, provides funding for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation and business investment, and to strengthen and diversify rural economies.

The City of Palmetto will receive a $1.15 million CDBG-ED grant to install public infrastructure including street, water, sewer and stormwater improvements to support the construction of the Palmetto Sheraton Hotel adjacent to the Bradenton Convention Center. The project is expected to create at least 43 new full-time jobs.