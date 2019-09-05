Sarasota County to Host Flood Zone, Structural Modification Workshops This Fall

Sarasota County will host a series of educational flood zone workshops throughout 2019 at several county libraries. The workshops are intended to educate residents, lenders and insurance and real estate agents about flood risks, zones, maps, regulations and mandatory insurance purchase requirements. Attendees will also find out why flood zone maps are continuously updated. All workshops are from 10:15 a.m. to noon.

No registration is required.

Upcoming workshop dates and locations include:

• Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota: Sept. 17, Oct. 8, Oct. 29.

• Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice: Sept. 18.

• Elsie Quirk Library, 100 Dearborn St., Englewood: Sept. 25, Nov. 6.

• North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port: Oct. 1.

• Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota: Oct. 23.

• Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota: Nov. 5.

In addition to the flood zone workshops, Sarasota County will also host grant workshops for structural modifications, which are new for 2019. Those workshops are:

• Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Selby Library.

• Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fruitville Library.

• Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10:15 a.m. to noon, North Port Library.

To see the full list of 2019 workshops or for more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net.