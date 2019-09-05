Key Chorale Hires Director of Community Engagement, Associate Conductor

Jamal Sarikoki Image: Courtesy Photo

Key Chorale has hired Johnette Cappadona for the newly created position of director of community engagement. Cappadona comes to Key Chorale with a long history of arts management and development work, previously serving as director of patron services with the Austin Symphony Orchestra and working for JFCS of the Suncoast, New College Foundation and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Foundation.

The organization also recently appointed Jamal Sarikoki as associate conductor. A conductor, singer, organist, and minister, Sarikoki also currently serves as minister of music and worship at Venice Presbyterian Church and additionally as artistic director of the Venice Community Concert Series; he enjoys planning ambitious programing and brings in artists from across North America to perform for the community.