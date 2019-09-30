New North Port Farmers' Market Kicks Off Wednesday

Starting this week, residents of south Sarasota County have a reason besides Braves baseball to visit Cool Today Park. The new Atlanta Braves Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from October through March. The market will be managed by the same team that launched the Englewood Farmer's Market in 2011 and has overseen the Venice Farmers Market since 2017.

The list of vendors includes a number of names familiar from other local farmers' markets, like Maggie's Seafood, Mr. Fun Guy, Fermentlicious and more. Participating vendors come from Sarasota, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood, Bradenton and beyond. The market works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the food bank network Feeding Florida to allow people using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars (commonly known as food stamps) to double the value of their benefits when they spend them on fresh vegetables and fruit at the market. We'll see you there Wednesday.

The Atlanta Braves Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from October through March at Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, Venice.