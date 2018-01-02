  1. Features
  2. The Food Lovers' Guide to Sarasota

Red-Hot Market

Four Great Food Stalls at the Venice Farmer's Market

Under savvy leadership, the Venice Farmer’s Market keeps getting bigger—and better.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/2/2018 at 11:29am

q8a7375 w3mjtu

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

Rain or shine, hot or somewhat less hot, they come. Every Saturday morning, around daybreak, local vendors set up tents and tables and put out their wares along Tampa Avenue in downtown Venice. Wedged between Centennial Park and the Venice Mall, the Venice Farmer’s Market brings together a mix of entrepreneurs slinging fresh produce, decorative plants, Gulf seafood, steaming-hot coffee and all sorts of snacks and stuff to sup on. Hungry locals and out-of-towners stroll up and down the street, clutching tote bags overflowing with verdant herbs, hats from Madagascar and cuts of bison from Three Suns Ranch. They munch on cinnamon rolls and pepper the vendors with questions about how they make what they make.

The market has actually been in operation for 22 years, but its profile has risen thanks to the stewardship of Linda Wilson, who took over as market manager five years ago. She’s worked to bring a balanced mix of vendors to the market. While some other markets in the region are heavy on tchotchkes and light on local food, Wilson aims to have at least half the market made up of food, with one quarter set aside for artisan goods and another quarter reserved for nonprofit partners.

Wilson’s focus has paid off. “It’s really grown,” says Maggie Balch, who owns Maggie’s Seafood with her husband, Gary Balch, and has been a member of the market since its inception. “She’s gone overboard to get new vendors.”

Under Wilson’s leadership, the market has also embraced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, better known as food stamps. Recipients can double the value of their money by spending it on Florida-grown organic produce; colorful plates hanging from vendors’ tents indicate whether they accept SNAP bucks, a light touch that lets SNAP buyers know where to go without having to ask out loud. “It’s really helping our community,” Wilson says.

Here are five top stops at the market.  

Maggie’s Seafood

(866) 908-0002 | maggiesseafood.com

Maggie Balch puts a superb selection of catches on ice every Saturday morning, with an emphasis on Gulf-caught species. She says 90 percent of the fish and shellfish is local.

Customers stroll back and forth, examining her long coolers, stuffed with ice and gleaming cuts of pompano, grouper, snapper and shrimp. Since so many of Balch’s offerings are straight off the boat, you can’t always get exactly what you had in mind. “What they’re catching, that’s what I’m getting,” Balch says. But you’re also not limited to Gulf-dwelling species. Maggie’s stocks flow-in fish like salmon, as well as scallops and lobster from the Northeast.

In addition to selling at the Venice market, Maggie’s is a mainstay at the downtown Sarasota farmers’ market, the Phillippi Creek market and the market in Englewood. The Venice one is smaller than Sarasota’s, of course, but it’s grown, Balch says, and the Venice market prioritizes food in a way not every market does. “That’s the big thing that you need,” she says.

Venetian Coffee Roasters

(941) 488-8888 | venetiancoffee.com

Whether you’re an early riser or a late morning arrival, odds are you’ll need a cup of coffee to power your way through the market. To find Venetian Coffee Roasters, just follow the steam. All around the market, customers are gripping and sipping from paper cups as they peruse the line-up of vendors.

Venetian sets out a long row of hot brews, with rotating seasonal flavors, plus teas and cold brew. The beans may not be grown locally, but they’ve all been roasted on the island. The company has been around for eight years; Lizzy Nugent bought it two years ago after moving to Venice from California. She had been toying with the idea of opening a coffee shop and jumped at the chance to own Venetian.

The company also sells at a Venice retail spot and has wholesale deals with distributors and restaurants. On a chilly day, a cup of Nugent’s peppermint-flavored blend, mixed half-and-half with a regular brew, tastes ideal. On a hot day, pick up a growler of cold brew, which is lower in acidity and perfect for poolside sipping.

Shutterstock 311551748 maqe6z

Image: Shutterstock

Dusty’s Produce

(239) 240-3672

Dustin Thibodeau and Wes Rundell are two of the busiest guys at the market, manning a sprawling table weighed down with shiny bell peppers, baskets of red and white potatoes, long stalks of fennel and a hundred other types of vegetables and fruits. They sprint up and down the length of their tent, arranging and answering questions about where the items come from.

Much of it was grown at Aloe Organics, an Arcadia farm founded by Allison Nelson shortly before she died from cancer. Her mother, Kay Hall, and other members of her family have carried on the farm’s mission of growing healthful food, selling some of it and donating some to a children’s cancer center in Tampa. “She’s on a mission to grow a lot of earthy greens,” Thibodeau says.

In addition to Aloe, Dusty’s works with a number of small local growers and imports foods that don’t grow here, such as apples. The distributor is in its third season of selling at the market.

The line of customers is starting to back up. Thibodeau bounds back into action, greeting a regular: “What’s up, man? Want to try a honeybell?” 

Mota’s Munchies

(608) 308-4420

David Mota is making guacamole; he’s also putting on a show. He stands behind an enormous steel bowl loaded with avocado halves. Into the bowl, he throws a few tablespoons of chopped garlic, a generous handful of chunky salt and a Ziploc bag’s worth of chopped tomatoes. Using a hand-juicer, he squeezes fresh liquid from a pile of limes and then squirts in some green chili sauce from a plastic bottle. All the while, he’s spinning a funny tale about his daughter up in Wisconsin, freezing through the winter.

Mota’s Munchies isn’t Mota’s only gig. On other days, he operates a natural smoothie stand called Yesman on Englewood Beach. At Mota’s, the selection includes guacamole, of course, but also tamales, salsa and more. You can chow down on the guac at the market, with a bag of pre-made tortilla chips, or take it to go. Either way, it tastes great, with an impressive kick—particularly if you ask for an extra dose of green chilies. Spend five minutes with Mota and you already feel like a regular.

q8a3237 nca7id

Chef Craig Chasky at work

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

Chef Chasky’s

(941) 224-5924 | chefcraigchasky.com

Wondering what to do with what you just bought? Swing by the tent of Craig Chasky, who each week puts together a new dish based on what’s available from the other vendors.

Chasky is a private chef who’s cooked for a number of celebrities and helped start Publix’s Aprons cooking classes. A typical Saturday morning concoction of his might be macaroni and cheese using cheese sold down the street and a spice blend punched up with ground coffee beans from Venetian Coffee Roasters. “I try to utilize as much as I can to create incremental sales for the market,” he says.

Chasky is a relative newcomer. He joined the market last August, selling olive oil he imports in bulk from Puglia and then bottles, as well as custom-bottled vinegars and other specialty items. His food has a healthy slant, and he’s eager to discuss polyphenols and other health factors. Come for a science lesson—or just come for the mac ’n’ cheese.

Filed under
Venice Farmers Market
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Food Lovers' Guide to Sarasota

There's a Local Farmers Market for Every Kind of Shopper

Top spots for fresh produce, seafood, local products and more.

5 "Food Fighters" Who Are Making a Difference in Our Community

Christa Leonard, Ryan Boeve and Arthur Lopes, Ed Chiles, and John Matthews aim to change the way we think about food.

Stone Crab Season Is Here

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Why Aren't There More Local Farmers at the Downtown Market?

The Sarasota Farmers Market has over 50 vendors; only a handful grow and sell their own food.

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

Greg Snyder, owner of Southern Steer Butcher, explains the importance of building a lasting, fulfilling relationship with your local meatmonger.

Why I Spent a Day Killing Chickens

Cooper Levey-Baker on owning up to what eating meat entails.

Niche Markets: Your Best Bets for Global and Local Specialties

From local beef to Middle Eastern specialties, our region's got it all.

Stock Your Kitchen with These Locally Grown and Made Products

Our region boasts milk, honey, bottarga, jellies and more.

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Red-Hot Market

Four Great Food Stalls at the Venice Farmer's Market

11:29am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Happy New Year

Recipe: Pineapple Drop Cocktail

12/29/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Bites

Openings, Closings and More Restaurant News from Chef Judi

12/27/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

12/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

12/27/2017 By John Pirman

In the Spotlight

Michael Mendez's Star Continues to Rise at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Music by the River

A Century of American Music Comes Alive at Snook Haven

12/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Gallery Hopping

Some Really Big Shows are Coming to Ringling College

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 21-27

12/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

JFCS Gala

12/18/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Hello, Beautiful!

Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion Find

Modern Arab Design Finds a Home at Fouxx.com.

12/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: That Old Florida Lifestyle in the Sanderling Club

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Think Small

The Tiny (Vacation) House Movement Comes to Town

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

Days of Heaven

Home Tour: A Dream Retreat on Jewfish Key

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

The Velvet Touch

Trend Report: Velvet

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Top Sale

A Golden Gate Point Penthouse Sells for $3.9 Million

12/21/2017 By Ilene Denton

Happy New Year

Take a Piece of Selby Gardens Home for the New Year

12/19/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: SRQ Airport, Winter Afternoon

12/27/2017 By John Pirman

Tagging Along

I Tried It: Tagging Sharks in Sarasota Bay

12/27/2017 By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

The Ghostly Links Between Lido Key's Sandcastle Resort, the Late Leona Helmsley—and Donald Trump

12/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: A Lost Chance at Lido

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Money Matters

Will You Outlive Your Money?

12/27/2017 By Richard Rescigno

Feeding the Soul

Restaurateur Steve Seidensticker Starts a Nonprofit Newtown Eatery

12/27/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

They Still Got Game

Senior Athletes are Redefining Aging

12/27/2017 By David Hackett

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Plant Power

Want to Look Great and Live Longer? Eat Plants, Says an Oncologist

12/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

Fountains of Youth

49 Ways to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

12/27/2017 By Su Byron

Fountains of Youth

How to Look and Feel Younger

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe