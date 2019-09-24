Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Announces Fall Conference

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College) will address Baby Boomers' retirement concerns at the fourth annual Boomer Conference, Friday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Ringing College Museum Campus. The event features speakers and networking sessions offering strategies on retirement’s social, financial, and practical implications. Keynote speaker Marianne Oehser, a certified retirement coach and author of Your Happiness Portfolio for Retirement: It’s Not About the Money, will challenge audiences to rethink their retirement expectations. Tickets are $39.95, which includes lunch, with a $5 certificate toward OLLI membership for each registrant. For more information, click here.