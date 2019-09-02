Guide to Giving
What Your Money Can Buy for Sarasota-Manatee Nonprofits
From $10 to $1 million, here's how your dollars can make a difference.
$10
Helps pay for an “Ask an Attorney” session, a computer tutoring session or a life coaching session at the Manatee, Sarasota and Venice branches of the Women’s Resource Center. mywrc.org, (941) 256-9721
$25
Helps buy a wig for a child at the Caring Hair Foundation. caringhairfoundation.org, (941) 539-8846
$50
Pays for steel-toed work boots, needed for full-time employment, for clients of the Sarasota Resurrection House, a resource center for the homeless. resurrectionhousesarasota.org, (941) 365-3759
$127
Covers the cost of a screening mammogram through We Care Manatee’s Breast Health & Wellness Program, for low-income and uninsured women 35-64. wecaremanatee.org, (941) 755-3952
$200
Buys hot lunches for a full month for a homebound senior through Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. mealsonwheelsplus.org, (941) 747-4655
$300
Purchases a waterproof mailbox for the butterfly garden at Gardeners Out East to hold visitor handouts. gardenersouteast.com, (941) 756-6406
$310
Pays for one month’s rent for the Manatee Literacy Council, which matches learners with volunteer tutors. manatee-literacy.org, (941) 746-8197
$1,000
Buys pillowcases for 100 children at Ryan’s Case for Smiles. caseforsmiles.org
$1,000
Covers the remaining costs of cooking supplies, utensils, aprons and other items that children and their parents will use in Healthy Together, sponsored by Realize Bradenton. realizebradenton.com, (941) 621-6471
$2,000
Covers the cost for a Celebration of Life ceremony for team members who passed away from breast cancer. Survivors in Sync, survivorsinsync.org, (941) 685-0678
$5,000
Sponsors one student in the Future Leaders Academy. Unidos Now, unidosnow.org/future-leaders-academy, (941) 777-5184
$10,000
Sponsors a paid intern at the Lemur Conservation Foundation. lemurreserve.org, (941) 322-8494
$10,000-$15,000
Pays for the production of an entire show at Rise Above Performing Arts, Inc. riseabovearts.com, (941) 702-4747
$23,000
Sponsors a Florida retreat for military veterans and family at Operation Warrior Resolution. operationwarriorresolution.org, (941) 504-3040
$100,000
Covers the costs of the mammal hospital and surgical center at the Wildlife Center of Venice. wildlifecenterofvenice.org,
(941) 484-9657
$300,000
Pays for the acquisition of property for conservation at Go-Pher Green Inc. Bocilla Islands Conservancy. bocillaislandsconservancy.org, (941) 830-4179
$500,000
Dog Wing naming opportunity during shelter renovation at the Humane Society of Sarasota County. hssc.org, (941) 955-4131
$1 million
Education & Outreach Building naming opportunity at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. westcoastblacktheatre.org, (941) 366-1505