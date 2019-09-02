What Your Money Can Buy for Sarasota-Manatee Nonprofits

$10

Helps pay for an “Ask an Attorney” session, a computer tutoring session or a life coaching session at the Manatee, Sarasota and Venice branches of the Women’s Resource Center. mywrc.org, (941) 256-9721

$25

Helps buy a wig for a child at the Caring Hair Foundation. caringhairfoundation.org, (941) 539-8846

$50

Pays for steel-toed work boots, needed for full-time employment, for clients of the Sarasota Resurrection House, a resource center for the homeless. resurrectionhousesarasota.org, (941) 365-3759

$127

Covers the cost of a screening mammogram through We Care Manatee’s Breast Health & Wellness Program, for low-income and uninsured women 35-64. wecaremanatee.org, (941) 755-3952

$200

Buys hot lunches for a full month for a homebound senior through Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. mealsonwheelsplus.org, (941) 747-4655

$300

Purchases a waterproof mailbox for the butterfly garden at Gardeners Out East to hold visitor handouts. gardenersouteast.com, (941) 756-6406

$310

Pays for one month’s rent for the Manatee Literacy Council, which matches learners with volunteer tutors. manatee-literacy.org, (941) 746-8197

$1,000

Buys pillowcases for 100 children at Ryan’s Case for Smiles. caseforsmiles.org

$1,000

Covers the remaining costs of cooking supplies, utensils, aprons and other items that children and their parents will use in Healthy Together, sponsored by Realize Bradenton. realizebradenton.com, (941) 621-6471

$2,000

Covers the cost for a Celebration of Life ceremony for team members who passed away from breast cancer. Survivors in Sync, survivorsinsync.org, (941) 685-0678

$5,000

Sponsors one student in the Future Leaders Academy. Unidos Now, unidosnow.org/future-leaders-academy, (941) 777-5184

$10,000

Sponsors a paid intern at the Lemur Conservation Foundation. lemurreserve.org, (941) 322-8494

$10,000-$15,000

Pays for the production of an entire show at Rise Above Performing Arts, Inc. riseabovearts.com, (941) 702-4747

$23,000

Sponsors a Florida retreat for military veterans and family at Operation Warrior Resolution. operationwarriorresolution.org, (941) 504-3040

$100,000

Covers the costs of the mammal hospital and surgical center at the Wildlife Center of Venice. wildlifecenterofvenice.org,

(941) 484-9657

$300,000

Pays for the acquisition of property for conservation at Go-Pher Green Inc. Bocilla Islands Conservancy. bocillaislandsconservancy.org, (941) 830-4179

$500,000

Dog Wing naming opportunity during shelter renovation at the Humane Society of Sarasota County. hssc.org, (941) 955-4131

$1 million

Education & Outreach Building naming opportunity at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. westcoastblacktheatre.org, (941) 366-1505