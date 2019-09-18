Kristi Hoskinson Named Team Tony Cancer Foundation Board Chair

Kristi Hoskinson Image: Courtesy Photo

Kristi Hoskinson, marketing and community relations consultant for FCCI Insurance Group, was recently appointed board chair of the Team Tony Cancer Foundation, a Sarasota-based nonprofit organization that provides free peer-to-peer cancer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers in the local community. For her three-year term, Hoskinson joins the established 11-member board and will serve as an advocate for the organization in the community, exercising fiduciary oversight and actively participating in the nonprofit’s long-range strategic planning.