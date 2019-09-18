Fast Track
Kristi Hoskinson Named Team Tony Cancer Foundation Board Chair
Hoskinson joins the established 11-member board and will serve as an advocate for the organization in the community.
Kristi Hoskinson, marketing and community relations consultant for FCCI Insurance Group, was recently appointed board chair of the Team Tony Cancer Foundation, a Sarasota-based nonprofit organization that provides free peer-to-peer cancer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers in the local community. For her three-year term, Hoskinson joins the established 11-member board and will serve as an advocate for the organization in the community, exercising fiduciary oversight and actively participating in the nonprofit’s long-range strategic planning.