  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Fast Track

Kristi Hoskinson Named Team Tony Cancer Foundation Board Chair

Hoskinson joins the established 11-member board and will serve as an advocate for the organization in the community.

By Staff 9/18/2019 at 2:39pm

Kristi Hoskinson

Image: Courtesy Photo

Kristi Hoskinson, marketing and community relations consultant for FCCI Insurance Group, was recently appointed board chair of the Team Tony Cancer Foundation, a Sarasota-based nonprofit organization that provides free peer-to-peer cancer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers in the local community. For her three-year term, Hoskinson joins the established 11-member board and will serve as an advocate for the organization in the community, exercising fiduciary oversight and actively participating in the nonprofit’s long-range strategic planning.  

Filed under
philanthropy
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Mullet Lesson, a Burlesque Ball and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

09/18/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Patio Pups

Seven Fun Spots to Dine With Your Doggie

09/16/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Wine Time

Want to Join a Wine Club? Here's What You Need to Know

09/12/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Glow up

Water Lantern Festival Comes to Sarasota Next Month

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Rowing

Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships

09/12/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 12-18

09/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Marketing

Michael Saunders and Company Launches 'Nowhere But Here' Campaign

09/17/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1930s Mansion on St. Armands

09/13/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Mister Sparky Purchases Bradenton Property for Regional HQ

09/12/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Michael Saunders & Company Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

09/10/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

American Dreams Restaurant Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

09/18/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Kristi Hoskinson Named Team Tony Cancer Foundation Board Chair

09/18/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Provides $250,000 for Hurricane Recovery Efforts

09/18/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Philanthropy

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $800,000 Donation

09/16/2019 By Staff

Dance Party

Neuro Challenge Foundation, Sarasota Ballet Partner to Provide Dance Classes to Parkinson's Patients

09/10/2019 By Staff

Health News

Bradenton's Remote Area Medical Free Clinic Seeks Volunteers

09/09/2019 By Staff

You Spin Me

Five Reasons to Invest in a Hula Hoop

09/09/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe