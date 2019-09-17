Water Lantern Festival Comes to Sarasota Next Month

The Water Lantern Festival, a floating lantern event created to bring together communities, arrives at Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park on Friday Oct. 5. The event is one of several taking place over the next few months in cities around the United States.

An adult ticket includes admission, a floating lantern, a drawstring bag, a marker and a wristband, and a portion of all ticket sales will go to Water.org, a nonprofit that brings clean water to those with no access to it. The event will feature food trucks and other local vendors, but guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink. Visitors can watch the festival from the outskirts of the park, but cannot participate without a ticket. Conscious of the environmental impact of the event, organizers will collect the lanterns after the event, recycle them and collect any other remaining trash.

The Water Lantern Festival will be held at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, on Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Festival website. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the lantern launch begins at 7:30 p.m.